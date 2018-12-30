Blog Competitions English Premier League Everton fans react to Seamus Coleman’s display vs Brighton

Everton fans react to Seamus Coleman’s display vs Brighton

30 December, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Brighton in the Premier League yesterday.

Jurgen Locadia scored the only goal of the game for the Seagulls.

Jordan Pickford did well to keep the visitors in the game with a few important saves but Everton struggled to create too many chances.

Richarlison came close to scoring for the away side but his effort ricocheted off the post.

Marco Silva will be disappointed with his side’s performance here and it will be interesting to see how Everton respond in their next game.

The fans weren’t too happy with Seamus Coleman’s performance. The experienced full back seems to have regressed a lot.

The Toffees have a good squad at their disposal and they will be expected to secure a top seven finish at the very least.

Everton are currently 10th in the standings.

Here are some of the fan reactions to Seamus Coleman’s display from yesterday.

Steven Thompson slams Boyata's display vs Rangers

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com