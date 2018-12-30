Everton fans react to Seamus Coleman’s display vs Brighton

Everton crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Brighton in the Premier League yesterday.
Jurgen Locadia scored the only goal of the game for the Seagulls.
Jordan Pickford did well to keep the visitors in the game with a few important saves but Everton struggled to create too many chances.
Richarlison came close to scoring for the away side but his effort ricocheted off the post.
Marco Silva will be disappointed with his side’s performance here and it will be interesting to see how Everton respond in their next game.
The fans weren’t too happy with Seamus Coleman’s performance. The experienced full back seems to have regressed a lot.
The Toffees have a good squad at their disposal and they will be expected to secure a top seven finish at the very least.
Everton are currently 10th in the standings.
Here are some of the fan reactions to Seamus Coleman’s display from yesterday.
Seamus Coleman is absolute wank.
He’s definitely a weak link.
— NSNO1878 (@EvertonNSNO1878) December 29, 2018
Seamus Coleman & Theo Walcott both need replacing ASAP.
— Paul Ingram (@doler88blue) December 29, 2018
We’re finishing 2018 with Seamus Coleman and Oumar Niasse on the pitch.
Good riddance.
— Jack◢ ◤ (@JackEFC95) December 29, 2018
Seamus Coleman in taking too long to sort his feet out shocker, shite
— ✖️ (@Joe96__) December 29, 2018
If Anchorman is Seamus Coleman 2014.
Anchorman 2 is Coleman 2018
— Mark (@MDB3017) December 29, 2018
Same bud
They embrace the wankness
Everton personified in Seamus Coleman
He’s not even a footballer anymore
— Markthablue38 (@markthablue38) December 29, 2018