Everton fans react to Seamus Coleman display vs Manchester City

Everton have taken their winless streak to four games after suffering a 3-1 defeat against Champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
Gabriel Jesus scored twice in both halves to give Pep Guardiola’s side a comfortable 2-0 lead. Everton pulled one back through Calvert Lewin in the 65th minute.
However, Raheem Sterling scored yet again to give City the two goal lead, and eventually, all three points. It was a dominating performance from City, as they maintained a healthy 67% of possession during the game, and registered 13 shots.
Some Everton fans were left disappointed with the performance of Seamus Coleman, who had a tough game, and was replaced by Theo Walcott in the 57th minute.
The 30-year-old, who has been on Everton’s books since 2009, has struggled to make a strong impact on a consistent basis this season, and many Everton fans feel that it’s time to find a long term replacement of the Republic of Ireland international.
Here are some of the selected tweets from Everton fans:
Embarrassingly bad, that. Coleman standing off Sane, then Jesus able to score a free header with three six foot four+ center backs on the field. Damage limitation now #efc
— TheBanksOfTheMersey (@MichaelEFC_1878) December 15, 2018
Coleman is gd for a team outside of the top 6.. we need better, he should be trying to stop that ball from sand coming in.. just jumped and twirled
— CҩƦL EFC ʜAƞϏίN (@chankin87) December 15, 2018
Coleman is so bad
— Richarlison9 (@ZanEFC1333) December 15, 2018
Coleman’s finished mate, don’t care how loyal he’s been, he offers us nothing now and struggles defensively #EFC
— Joe Tiley (@joetiley) December 15, 2018
There’s been worse players than him today for sure. Mina, Richarlison (for misses), Bernard but Coleman been consistently poor.
— Dan EFC 1878 (@Dan_EFC1878) December 15, 2018