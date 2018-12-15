Blog Competitions English Premier League Everton fans react to Seamus Coleman display vs Manchester City

Everton have taken their winless streak to four games after suffering a 3-1 defeat against Champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus scored twice in both halves to give Pep Guardiola’s side a comfortable 2-0 lead. Everton pulled one back through Calvert Lewin in the 65th minute.

However, Raheem Sterling scored yet again to give City the two goal lead, and eventually, all three points. It was a dominating performance from City, as they maintained a healthy 67% of possession during the game, and registered 13 shots.

Some Everton fans were left disappointed with the performance of Seamus Coleman, who had a tough game, and was replaced by Theo Walcott in the 57th minute.

The 30-year-old, who has been on Everton’s books since 2009, has struggled to make a strong impact on a consistent basis this season, and many Everton fans feel that it’s time to find a long term replacement of the Republic of Ireland international.

Here are some of the selected tweets from Everton fans:

