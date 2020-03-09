Everton fans react to Sandro Ramirez display for Real Valladolid

Many Everton fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to Sandro Ramirez’s performance after he scored for Real Valladolid on Sunday.
Sandro joined Everton in 2017 from Malaga on a four-year deal after the Toffees triggered a £5.2 million release clause in his contract.
The 24-year-old turned out to be a major flop after he scored just one goal in 16 appearances. In between, he has played for Sevilla and Real Sociedad on loan before joining Real Valladolid in the summer on a season-long loan deal from Everton.
He has made 13 starts and six substitute appearances in La Liga this season, and has scored three goals and provided one assist.
The Spaniard scored the only goal for Real Valladolid as they lost 4-1 against Athletic Bilbao. Last month, he also scored during Real Valladolid’s 2-1 win over Getafe.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Everton fans on Twitter:
Sign him up!!! 😂😏
— ⚽Hel⚽ (@EvertonHel) March 8, 2020
He'll be back in the summer 🤣
— Andy Costigan (@AndyCostigan1) March 8, 2020
Could carlo get a tune from him????
— Sean Turton (@DadOfTwo2011) March 8, 2020
Don’t start that nonsense
— Dean Mckenna (@MckennaDJM) March 8, 2020
Does anyone want to sign him they can have him and niasse we will pay them a club record fee to take them
— HS (@BlueSnowy1878) March 9, 2020
Queue all the fifa bloos saying ancelotti will be able to get a tune out of him
— Pete (@pimperelli7) March 8, 2020
Get someone out to Spain immediately to negotiate a deal, £150k a week for ten years should get it done
— Dan Mckeown (@DanMckeown1) March 9, 2020
Sandro has a contract at Everton till 2021, but it is hard to see him playing again for Everton. He is way down the pecking order at the club, and unless Carlo Ancelotti finds something special in him during the pre-season, he is likely to be sold by the club.