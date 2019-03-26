Blog Columns Site News Everton fans react to Ross Barkley’s England display

26 March, 2019 Chelsea, English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


England picked up a 5-1 win over Montenegro yesterday.

Former Everton player Ross Barkley put in a sensational display for his country. The midfielder scored a brace and set up another for his teammate.

Everton fans have now taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on their former player’s performance.

Barkley has had a mixed season with Chelsea so far but it looked like he was back to his best last night.

The 25-year-old playmaker will be hoping to carry this form into the Premier League for Chelsea now. Maurizio Sarri’s men are fighting for the Europa League and the top four.

Since signing for the Blues, Barkley has never quite lived up to his potential. He will be looking to prove himself at Stamford Bridge and finish this season strongly.

Meanwhile, Everton fans won’t be too happy if he continues to play at this level.

Here are some of their reactions to his match-winning display for England.

