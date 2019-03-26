Everton fans react to Ross Barkley’s England display

England picked up a 5-1 win over Montenegro yesterday.
Former Everton player Ross Barkley put in a sensational display for his country. The midfielder scored a brace and set up another for his teammate.
Everton fans have now taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on their former player’s performance.
Barkley has had a mixed season with Chelsea so far but it looked like he was back to his best last night.
The 25-year-old playmaker will be hoping to carry this form into the Premier League for Chelsea now. Maurizio Sarri’s men are fighting for the Europa League and the top four.
Since signing for the Blues, Barkley has never quite lived up to his potential. He will be looking to prove himself at Stamford Bridge and finish this season strongly.
Meanwhile, Everton fans won’t be too happy if he continues to play at this level.
Here are some of their reactions to his match-winning display for England.
Morning. Did you see Ross Barkley last night. Have we been a bit hasty in letting him go?
— Mike Langford (@MikeLangford17) March 26, 2019
Must say Barkley’s been superb these last 2 games
— Ian Phillips (@iphillips_efc) March 25, 2019
Barkley is coming of age apparently , if he was still at Everton and playing the way he has been for Chelsea he wouldn’t even be in the England squad
— paul gallagher (@gagsy1978) March 25, 2019
Well done to Ross Barkley for scoring 2 goals for England against a team who’s players have got a shift in the Aldi later tonight
— SomeEvertonFan (@SomeEvertonFan) March 25, 2019
Barkley 🤒
— Karl (@YOZ_EFC) March 25, 2019