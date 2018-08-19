Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to Richarlison’s performance vs Southampton

Everton fans react to Richarlison’s performance vs Southampton

19 August, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton picked up a 2-1 win over Southampton yesterday thanks to goals from Theo Walcott and Richarlison.

The Brazilian forward continued his impressive start to life at Everton with another well-taken goal. Richarlison has now scored 3 goals in his 2 appearances for the Toffees.

Apart from his goals, Richarlison’s link-up play and defending from the front has been exemplary.

The 21-year-old has worked very hard in his last two games and the Everton fans seem quite impressed with their new signing.

Marco Silva splashed the cash on the former Watford man this summer and he will be delighted to see that the move has paid off so far.

It will be interesting to see if the attacker can continue this run of form for a while now. If Richarlison keeps performing this way, he could certainly help Everton challenge for the European places this season.

Here is how the Everton faithful reacted to Richarlison’s display against Southampton yesterday.

West Ham fans react to Mark Noble's display vs Bournemouth
Tottenham fans react to Toby Alderweireld display vs Fulham

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com