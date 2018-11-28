Everton fans react to reports linking them with Tanguy Ndombele

Everton are apparently interested in signing the Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.
As per the Liverpool Echo, the Toffees have been monitoring the 21-year-old closely. The club’s chief scout Martyn Glover was sent to watch the France international recently.
Marco Silva could certainly use another central midfielder and Ndombele would be an exceptional addition.
The 21-year-old is a world class talent and he will have several clubs vying for his services if he is made available.
Ndombele would be a massive upgrade on the likes of Schneiderlin and Davies. He could be the ideal partner for Andre Gomes and Gueye in a midfield three.
The Frenchman is a box-to-box midfielder who is very capable at both ends of the pitch.
If Brands can pull it off, the transfer would be a masterstroke from Everton.
Everton fans took to Twitter to share their reactions on the reports.
