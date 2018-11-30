Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to reports linking them with Abdoulaye Doucoure

30 November, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours, Watford


Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure would be a superb signing for Everton.

The 25-year-old Frenchman has been linked with a move to Goodison Park this week and Marco Silva should do everything in his power to make the move happen.

Doucoure has been a star for Watford over the last 12 months and he is ready to make the step up. Everton are in need of a powerful box-to-box midfielder like him and he would be the ideal partner for Gomes and Gueye.

Watford sanctioned Richarlison’s move to Everton and therefore they are likely to allow this transfer as well if the offer is right.

It will be interesting to see if Everton back Silva’s move for the Frenchman now.

Silva has worked with Doucoure during his time at Watford and the Everton boss is well aware of the midfielder’s strengths.

His arrival will take the Everton midfield to a whole new level.

Here is how the Everton fans reacted to the reports linking him to him.

 

