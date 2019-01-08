Everton fans react to reports linking them to Bruno Fernandes

Everton were linked with a move for the Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes earlier in the week.
The playmaker has been in very good form for Sporting CP and Marco Silva is apparently keen on bringing him to Goodison Park.
Fernandes is quite highly rated around Europe and he could prove to be a superb addition to Everton’s midfield. The 24-year-old can play in a midfield three but he is natural number ten. He has scored 9 goals so far this season for his club.
The Portuguese international will add creativity, technique and goals to Everton’s team. The Toffees could certainly use someone like him.
Reports claim that Everton are looking to sign him in January.
It will be interesting to see if the Premier League club make a move for him soon. Fernandes has a long term deal at Sporting and he will cost a lot of money.
The player has a release clause of around €100 million.
Everton fans seem quite interested in the player and they have urged the club to sign him on social media.
Here are some of the reactions to the links with Fernandes.
