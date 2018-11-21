Everton fans react to Richarlison’s display vs Cameroon

Everton forward Richarlison produced another impressive display for his country on Tuesday night.
The young attacker has been in fine form this season for the Toffees and it seems that he has managed to carry that form into the national team setup as well.
Richarlison scored the winner for his country against Cameroon last night.
Brazil manager Tite has now heaped praise on the Everton star for his display and the player will be delighted with his form right now.
The former Watford man has had a very good start to this season and he will be hoping to build on it and win some silverware in the end. The 21-year-old has scored 9 goals this season for club and country.
Everton fans were delighted with the striker’s performance for his country as well and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Richarlison.
Here are some of the best reactions from earlier.
Everyone laughed when we signed him , looks unreal
He will stick around another few seasons and just hope we can get up there challenging for trophies for him
— Jono (@Mikejohnsonefc) November 20, 2018
Legend
— Gael (@gaelsccp) November 20, 2018
must have doubled his price tag in 4 months!!
— Michael Ian (@planty2403) November 20, 2018
he’s on fire
— Howard Muchairi (@HowMuchHGA) November 21, 2018
We’ve got a world class player at our club
— Adam🇬🇧🎅🏻 (@AdxmW_) November 20, 2018
The best Brazilian on Merseyside
— Kie🇧🇷 (@KieranRogers96) November 20, 2018
Better than Neymar already
— Kieren Stott (@Stotty101_) November 20, 2018