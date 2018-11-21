Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to Richarlison’s display vs Cameroon

21 November, 2018 Brazil, English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton forward Richarlison produced another impressive display for his country on Tuesday night.

The young attacker has been in fine form this season for the Toffees and it seems that he has managed to carry that form into the national team setup as well.

Richarlison scored the winner for his country against Cameroon last night.

Brazil manager Tite has now heaped praise on the Everton star for his display and the player will be delighted with his form right now.

The former Watford man has had a very good start to this season and he will be hoping to build on it and win some silverware in the end. The 21-year-old has scored 9 goals this season for club and country.

Everton fans were delighted with the striker’s performance for his country as well and they took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Richarlison.

Here are some of the best reactions from earlier.

