Everton fans react to PSG’s interest in Idrissa Gueye

22 December, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


According to reports from French media publication, L’Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain have been in contact to sign Idrissa Gueye from Everton. 

The French champions are desperate to sign a holding midfielder, and have identified Gueye as one of their potential targets.

Adrien Rabiot is expected to leave in January after falling out with the club, and PSG are looking to replace him with the Senegal international.

The Sun reports that Gueye is seen a back-up option to N’Golo Kante who recently committed his future to Chelsea. Both the players are similar in style, but Gueye is a cheaper alternative.

The report adds that PSG have around £18million to spend in the upcoming window to comply with the Financial Fair Play rules.

Gueye has established himself as a key player under Marco Silva, and Everton fans like him very much. Everton fans took to Twitter to express their reaction, with some making outrageous claims like the club should only discuss if PSG include Edinson Cavani or Kylian Mbappe as part of the deal.

