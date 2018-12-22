Everton fans react to PSG’s interest in Idrissa Gueye

According to reports from French media publication, L’Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain have been in contact to sign Idrissa Gueye from Everton.
The French champions are desperate to sign a holding midfielder, and have identified Gueye as one of their potential targets.
Adrien Rabiot is expected to leave in January after falling out with the club, and PSG are looking to replace him with the Senegal international.
The Sun reports that Gueye is seen a back-up option to N’Golo Kante who recently committed his future to Chelsea. Both the players are similar in style, but Gueye is a cheaper alternative.
The report adds that PSG have around £18million to spend in the upcoming window to comply with the Financial Fair Play rules.
Gueye has established himself as a key player under Marco Silva, and Everton fans like him very much. Everton fans took to Twitter to express their reaction, with some making outrageous claims like the club should only discuss if PSG include Edinson Cavani or Kylian Mbappe as part of the deal.
I reckon richarlison’s mate Neymar as a straight swap is fair. But Neymar might not be happy to play second fiddle
— Sludvig (@sludvigs) December 21, 2018
No chance would I sell for that price. £35M at least id want.
— Everton1878 (@Everton187810) December 21, 2018
50M for him. Respect him
— (̂ ˃̥̥̥ ˑ̫ ˂̥̥̥ )̂ Le M (@Super_Myst) December 21, 2018
Give us mbappe we’ll be alright 😂😂😂😂
— Crowlos92 (@PMC_92) December 21, 2018
Swap with Mbappe
— richard chubbs (@richard_chubbs) December 21, 2018
Give them scheiderlin instead.
— Peter Mccarten (@peter_mccarten) December 21, 2018
20m.. no point looking at him then as double that
— Kevin wallace (@Toffeekev) December 21, 2018