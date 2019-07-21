Everton fans react to PSG’s interest in Idrissa Gana Gueye

French giants Paris Saint-Germain were heavily interested in signing Idrissa Gana Gueye during the January transfer window but Everton did well to reject all moves from them.
However, this summer the situation could be different. PSG are vying for his signature again as they need a defensive midfielder following the departure of Adrien Rabiot.
Everton understand that the 62 times capped Senegal midfielder is keen to join PSG, and they will allow him to leave if they receive right value for him.
According to latest reports from L’Equipe (h/t Sky Sports transfer blog), PSG are close to reaching an agreement to sign the midfielder from Everton.
The report claims that Everton would agree a deal in the region of £27m plus add ons.
However, according to the latest report from the Express, PSG are putting together a deal which will guarantee Everton £30m plus another £10m in bonuses to get the deal done at the earliest.
Everton fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction, and many of them are puzzled with the price being quoted. Here are some of the best reactions:
No Zouma whilst selling one of our best players! Yay! Terrible business that
— lucas (@efclucas) July 20, 2019
Paltry. Selling at the top of his value curve with 3 yrs left on his contract. What DO we tell players like him and Lukaku in the windows before the one’s they’re sold in? Soft touch mentality, unless Brands has a deal for ‘best tackler ever unheard of 23year old’ lined up!?! 🙄
— Steve Bell 🎧 🌹 (@ValentinaBass40) July 20, 2019
Deffo agreed in Jan this, if we don’t get a decent replacement in, for me it proves how amateurish we still are behind the scenes. Can’t begrudge him this move, but gutted. He’s quality
— Joe EFC (@the_Joe10) July 20, 2019
Shocking if we sell him for that!
— #CoYb (@Toffees1878efc) July 20, 2019
30 mil is dreadful. Wish him all the best but we deserve a better price
— Bugsy (@bugsy468) July 20, 2019
£27m is a complete joke, I love how @everton overspend on average players but our world class midfield General (who has 2 yrs left on his contact btw) can go for over half what he is worth!!!!!
— scott hayden (@spodlike77) July 20, 2019