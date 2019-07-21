Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to PSG’s interest in Idrissa Gana Gueye

Everton fans react to PSG’s interest in Idrissa Gana Gueye

21 July, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours

French giants Paris Saint-Germain were heavily interested in signing Idrissa Gana Gueye during the January transfer window but Everton did well to reject all moves from them.

However, this summer the situation could be different. PSG are vying for his signature again as they need a defensive midfielder following the departure of Adrien Rabiot.

Everton understand that the 62 times capped Senegal midfielder is keen to join PSG, and they will allow him to leave if they receive right value for him.

According to latest reports from L’Equipe (h/t Sky Sports transfer blog), PSG are close to reaching an agreement to sign the midfielder from Everton.

The report claims that Everton would agree a deal in the region of £27m plus add ons.

However, according to the latest report from the ExpressPSG are putting together a deal which will guarantee Everton £30m plus another £10m in bonuses to get the deal done at the earliest.

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to express their reaction, and many of them are puzzled with the price being quoted. Here are some of the best reactions:

Newcastle want Andy Carroll, fans react on Twitter
Newcastle United fans react to James Tavernier transfer link

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com