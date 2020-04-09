Everton fans react to Philippe Coutinho transfer link

Everton fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho.
The 27-year-old joined Barcelona from Liverpool for a fee in the region of £142 million in the January transfer window of 2018, but has turned out to be a major flop for the club. Coutinho is currently on loan at Bayern Munich where he has scored nine goals and provided eight assists this season.
Bayern have an option to sign Coutinho permanently, but they are not willing to pay £105-£120m for him. At the same time, Barcelona are keen to offload him, with several Premier League clubs vying for his signature.
Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing him with The Evening Standard claiming that the Premier League trio can sign Coutinho at the cut-price figure of just £70 million this summer.
Catalan newspaper Sport now claims that Everton have also joined the race for his signature. The Brazilian is a top-class player and would be a good signing for the Toffees, but it seems highly unlikely that they would be able to pull off a deal for him.
The Brazilian earns a reported £240,000-per-week wages at the Nou Camp and Everton are unlikely to be able to afford those wages. Carlo Ancelotti will be keen to add quality players, especially in attacking areas, but it is hard to see the Toffees spending a bulk of their transfer fee on Coutinho.
Here are some of the selected tweets from the Everton fans:
Wow, what a team we will have! Bale, Rodriguez, Ramsey & Coutinho 😂😂😂 transfer rumours hitting silly season early.
— MR LEE (@IAM_MR_LEE) April 8, 2020
Imagine the fume if he did 😂
— John R (@JohnRobert1878) April 8, 2020
Not gunna happen is it
— ste shirley (@ste_shirley) April 8, 2020
Would not say no if the deal was good in truth 40m is what it should be plus add ons
— Robbie Leatherbarrow (@rwl140172) April 8, 2020
Barca B Team
— Wes Shelton (@wwshelton) April 8, 2020
Is there anyone we are supposedly NOT interested in
— ancelotti_bluewhitearmy (@carlos_bluearmy) April 8, 2020
Fume and reburning of Coutinho shirts
— Shaun (@EMPERORSHAUN765) April 8, 2020
Nope. Nope nope nope.
— Everton Four (@EvertonFourIG) April 8, 2020