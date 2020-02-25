Everton fans react to Morgan Sanson transfer link

Many Everton fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Morgan Sanson.
According to reports from The Express, Carlo Ancelotti is keen to sign Sanson in the summer transfer window for Everton.
As a part of the new deal signed with Marseille in 2018, the 25-year-old would be allowed to leave this summer.
A host of Premier League clubs are interested in signing him including West Ham, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Southampton. And now, Everton are also keeping tabs on him.
Many Everton fans feel that Sanson would be a superb signing for the club, with one fan even suggesting that he is the ‘next Ruud Gullit’. Here are some of the selected tweets:
One of the best midfielders in the world. Sign him 😎
— Alvin 🇧🇯🇬🇭 (@Vinal_Fx) February 24, 2020
No! He is our best player we need him for champions league!
— Jesus Quintana (@omomassilia) February 24, 2020
The french Xabi Alonso !
— Mohamed-Ayoub (@ProDuBendo) February 24, 2020
So great player… he deserves such a great manager as Ancelotti is
Glad for him
— Islingr (@LeEvariste) February 24, 2020
He’s the new Gullit ans he’s for sale for only 40£.
— BBanlieu🎲 (@BBanlieu) February 24, 2020
Sanson got class and vision too, a nice shot too, really good player.
If France wasn't so full of talent in the midfield pretty sure he would be on the fringe to do the Euro2020
— ColomboH4 (@colombo97115) February 24, 2020
Great player
— Gilroy (@AlexGilroyElbow) February 24, 2020
Amazing player! 👌
— Jonko (@Jonkovicius) February 24, 2020
Ancelotti showed interest in signing Sanson when he was in charge of Napoli but Marseille didn’t want to sell their star player at that time.
The 25-year-old midfielder has told the French outfit that he wants to leave the club in the summer. Sanson has scored four goals and has provided three assists in Ligue 1 this season.