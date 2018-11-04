Blog Competitions English Premier League Everton fans react to Michael Keane display vs Brighton

Everton fans react to Michael Keane display vs Brighton

4 November, 2018 English Premier League, Everton


Everton have progressed immensely under Marco Silva, and the Toffees produced another brilliant performance on Saturday as they won 3-1 against Brighton in the Premier League clash at Goodison Park.

Big money summer signing Richarlison scored twice to take his total goal tally to six in the Premier League. Seamus Coleman added another to earn all three points for the Merseyside club.

With this result, Everton now have secured their fourth win in five Premier League matches. One player who has been superb this campaign is centre-back Michael Keane, and the 25-year-old was terrific at the back against Brighton as well.

Keane struggled last season following his big money transfer from Burnley. However, he has rediscovered his form under Silva, and is growing in confidence with every game.

He made two tackles, two interceptions, and three clearances during the game. He made 63 passes, and attempted 12 long balls as well.

Everton fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Keane’s show, and needless to say they were excited with his performance.

