Everton fans react to Michael Keane display vs Brighton

Everton have progressed immensely under Marco Silva, and the Toffees produced another brilliant performance on Saturday as they won 3-1 against Brighton in the Premier League clash at Goodison Park.
Big money summer signing Richarlison scored twice to take his total goal tally to six in the Premier League. Seamus Coleman added another to earn all three points for the Merseyside club.
With this result, Everton now have secured their fourth win in five Premier League matches. One player who has been superb this campaign is centre-back Michael Keane, and the 25-year-old was terrific at the back against Brighton as well.
Keane struggled last season following his big money transfer from Burnley. However, he has rediscovered his form under Silva, and is growing in confidence with every game.
He made two tackles, two interceptions, and three clearances during the game. He made 63 passes, and attempted 12 long balls as well.
Everton fans took to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction on Keane’s show, and needless to say they were excited with his performance.
Big Mick Keane doing bits again today. Class. #EFC
— Dave Downie (@daviddownie17) November 3, 2018
Mickey Keane MOTM again there. #EFC
— Charlie Maines (@CharlieMaines) November 3, 2018
Big up my bro Michael Keane, possibly the greatest sporting comeback since Ali in Manila. Now looking like a top draw PL centre back. #EFC
— John Merro (@johnmerro1) November 3, 2018
Hope Southgate took a good long look at Keane today. Expected a bounceback season from him and he’s delivering so far. Too many were too quick to write him off #efc
— Paul Brown (@pbsportswriter) November 3, 2018
I’ve been quick to hammer Keane the last few weeks but today he was great! #EFC
— John James (@nilsatisjje) November 3, 2018
Michael Keane has made me look a right tit btw. What a transformation #EFC
— Matt Jones (@MattJFootball) November 3, 2018