Blog Competitions English Premier League Everton fans react to Mason Holgate display vs Southampton

Everton fans react to Mason Holgate display vs Southampton

10 November, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, Southampton

Everton returned to winning ways in the Premier League after beating Southampton 2-1 at St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon.

The Toffees have made a poor start to the season and Marco Silva was under extreme pressure to keep hold of his job. The victory will ease some tension in the dressing room, and the Toffees can head into the international break with a positive frame of mind.

Many Everton fans took to Twitter to express their reaction on Mason Holgate’s performance. The 23-year-old started the match and produced a superb performance.

He looked calm, and composed under pressure and his distribution from the back was simply brilliant. Here are some of the best reactions from the Everton fans:

Tom Davies gave Everton the lead inside five minutes, heading in from close range following Gylfi Sigurdsson’s corner.

Everton missed some very good chances to extend their lead, and this allowed the Saints to come back into the game, with Sofiane Boufal laying off a tap-in for Danny Ings to equalise.

However, the Merseyside club took the lead again when Richarlison scored from Djibril Sidibe’s right-wing cross from six yards out in the 75th minute.

Everton ended a run of four consecutive away losses in the Premier League, and jumped to the 13th place, above Manchester United.

Newcastle United fans react to Federico Fernandez display vs Bournemouth
Jurgen Klopp explains delight with Liverpool’s evolution under him before Manchester City clash

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com