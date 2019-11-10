Everton fans react to Mason Holgate display vs Southampton

Everton returned to winning ways in the Premier League after beating Southampton 2-1 at St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon.
The Toffees have made a poor start to the season and Marco Silva was under extreme pressure to keep hold of his job. The victory will ease some tension in the dressing room, and the Toffees can head into the international break with a positive frame of mind.
Many Everton fans took to Twitter to express their reaction on Mason Holgate’s performance. The 23-year-old started the match and produced a superb performance.
He looked calm, and composed under pressure and his distribution from the back was simply brilliant. Here are some of the best reactions from the Everton fans:
Holgate is like a new signing
— blueboys usa (@jonnybusa12) November 9, 2019
Quality match today. Tom and holgate superb
— Jordan Jacobs ⚽️ (@J_Jacobs32) November 9, 2019
Superb the pair of them. Holgate gives so u h more than Michael Keane. And Tom just brilliant
— Dave (@DaveW_1878) November 9, 2019
I think the injuries that have plagued us will be good in the long run. It is forcing us to look for solutions in plac s not seen before. Davies and Holgate showing their class…no chance if Gbamin and Gomes in full health. We will get there and be better for it.
— DarthVindictus ⚽🇳🇬 (@DVindictus) November 10, 2019
Also quality but holgate was outstanding (as a defender myself) thought sidibe got the run around for a while in the second half but great assist! And big yerald mina was class too
— Oscar Tomo (@OscarTomo94) November 10, 2019
Tom Davies gave Everton the lead inside five minutes, heading in from close range following Gylfi Sigurdsson’s corner.
Everton missed some very good chances to extend their lead, and this allowed the Saints to come back into the game, with Sofiane Boufal laying off a tap-in for Danny Ings to equalise.
However, the Merseyside club took the lead again when Richarlison scored from Djibril Sidibe’s right-wing cross from six yards out in the 75th minute.
Everton ended a run of four consecutive away losses in the Premier League, and jumped to the 13th place, above Manchester United.