Everton fans react to Marcel Brands’ comments on Lozano

Everton director Marcel Brands has confirmed that the club won’t overpay for players.
The Dutchman discussed the potential signing of Hirving Lozano and revealed that PSV will have to lower their demands for the Mexican.
He also spoke about Steven Bergwijn during an interview with Voetbal International.
Brands believes that Lozano and Bergwijn have not proven themselves at the highest level and therefore they are not worth the asking price.
He also confirmed that Everton will consider a move for Lozano if PSV reduce the asking price to €20m. Currently, the Mexican is valued at around €30m.
Brands signed Lozano at PSV and he knows all about the player’s qualities. The Mexican was one of the most impressive players at the World Cup and signing him would be quite a coup for Everton.
Lozano has scored 14 goals for PSV so far this season. He managed to score 19 last season.
Everton fans have now shared their thoughts on the arrival of the winger and Brands’ comments on social media.
Here are some of the reactions from earlier.
Brands won’t over pay but another club will. I, for one, am happy to have a DoF who will not pursue a bad deal. 👏🏻👏🏻
— Josh Wilbert (@joshwilbert1) December 20, 2018
Please sign Lozano @Everton 🙏
— Bernard (@Bernard_20EFC) December 20, 2018
Are we having a laugh just spend the money @Everton
— Ben Binstead (@ben_binstead) December 20, 2018
What a talent we have in brands
— Sean McMahon (@bubjeeps) December 20, 2018
I don’t know if I agree with him, at least about Lozano. I think he is ready to play in PL and could be a key player for us
— rodney (@rodmesccp) December 20, 2018
This brands guy is boss! No pissing about, no silly discussions just facts as he knows his market and won’t be taken for a fool like castle grey skull have with that lad from Germany! Lost that lad to juventus who was a lot better IMO
— Graham Caton (@GRAHAMCATON) December 20, 2018