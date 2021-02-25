Everton fans react to Lucas Vazquez transfer link

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to express their reactions after the Toffees were linked with a move for Real Madrid attacker Lucas Vasquez.

According to reports from Spanish website Cuatro, two Premier League clubs – Leeds United and Everton – are ready to move for Vasquez who is out of contract at the end of the season.





The report claims that Leeds are ready to offer him a big wage package to lure him to Elland Road. The Whites could make him an offer of around five million Euros (around £83,000-a-week) per year, which would be a lot more than what he earns at Madrid.

The 29-year-old has made 29 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos. He has a few months left on his contract in Madrid, and several Everton fans feel that he would be a good signing on a free transfer.

We need a Leon bailey or chucky Lozano type player. Not someone like Vazquez — Jagger Hughes (@hughes_jagger) February 24, 2021

We need much better than him to progress imo — vaughanieno10 (@vaughanieno10) February 24, 2021

With Vasquez he can now negotiate a free transfer to foreign clubs, so it'll be his agent driving up his value to max his wage demands. — ThePieman13 (@ThePieman13) February 25, 2021

Works hard, would be good to replace James with if you need to defend a lead and still want some threat/pace but he isn't of the same quality as our other wingers — Joshua Jackson (@EveU23) February 24, 2021

Ideally id like someone with pace to burn, someone more direct — Tom Atkinson (@This_Is_Ako) February 24, 2021

On a free, that is absoloutly yesss — Muhammad Ilham Setiadi (@m_ilhamsetiadi) February 24, 2021

If it’s a free then yes. Would be alright for rotation — Nathan (@_NateTweets) February 24, 2021

On a free, it’s a no-brainier — efcdzn (@efcdzn) February 24, 2021

The nine-time Spain international is a natural winger but he has been converted into a right-sided defender this season.

At right-back, Vasquez could compete against Seamus Coleman and Mason Holgate if Jonjoe Kenny leaves the club. He is a highly experienced player and would be a good addition to Everton’s squad.

If he joins Leeds, he could provide competitions for Raphinha and Jack Harrison, while he could also provide competition or replace Luke Ayling on the right side of the defence.