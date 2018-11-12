Everton fans react to Lucas Digne’s performance against Chelsea

Everton managed to grind out a 0-0 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge yesterday.
The Blues failed to find a way past the Toffees’ resilience and Marco Silva will be delighted with the way his side held their ground against a top team.
Maurizio Sarri’s men are unbeaten this season and they were expected to win this one. However, Everton produced a well organised display to earn a point away from home.
The away fans were particularly pleased with Lucas Digne’s performance.
The left back put in a solid display defensively and he was quite impressive going forward as well. Digne will be looking to build on this performance now.
If he manages to maintain this level of form, he could be an outstanding replacement for Baines in the short term and in future as well.
Everton fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Frenchman’s performance against Chelsea. Here are some of the best reactions.
Digne today, with his 10th straight boss performance today. The lad doesn’t know what a mistake is. https://t.co/tPtZWIzr9S
— Scott Morris (@Scott_MorrisEfc) November 11, 2018
We’ve found some player in Lucas Digne
— Eleanor (@elle_efc) November 11, 2018
Thought Lucas Digne was fucking brilliant today
— Brad (@bradyates_) November 11, 2018
Lucas Digne is absolute class.
— Mike Pearsall (@EFC_MTP) November 11, 2018
Digne is boss
— Dav Burns (@lyrical_mensa) November 11, 2018
Lucas digne is one boss little fella
— Jamie Byrne (@jamiebyrne83) November 11, 2018
Lucas Digne at £12m is an absolute steal, the lad is class week in a week out! Perfect for us.
— Harky 🏴 (@PHarky83) November 11, 2018