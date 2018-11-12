Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to Lucas Digne’s performance against Chelsea

Everton fans react to Lucas Digne’s performance against Chelsea

12 November, 2018 Chelsea, English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton managed to grind out a 0-0 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

The Blues failed to find a way past the Toffees’ resilience and Marco Silva will be delighted with the way his side held their ground against a top team.

Maurizio Sarri’s men are unbeaten this season and they were expected to win this one. However, Everton produced a well organised display to earn a point away from home.

The away fans were particularly pleased with Lucas Digne’s performance.

The left back put in a solid display defensively and he was quite impressive going forward as well. Digne will be looking to build on this performance now.

If he manages to maintain this level of form, he could be an outstanding replacement for Baines in the short term and in future as well.

Everton fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Frenchman’s performance against Chelsea. Here are some of the best reactions.

 

 

Steven Gerrard reacts to Eros Grezda's display against Motherwell
Five Things: Classy Man City march on, Chelsea must address big issue, Gunners still have work to do

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com