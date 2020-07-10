Everton fans react to Lucas Digne display vs Southampton

Lucas Digne

Everton managed a 1-1 draw against Southampton at Goodison Park on Thursday.

The Toffees have picked up two and two draws in their last five games since the re-start. Although Carlo Ancelotti’s side are unbeaten in 10 Premier League games at Goodison Park, it was a pretty flat performance from the home side.


Danny Ings scored the opening goal for the visitors. The Saints created better opportunities and could have gone 3-0 up before Richarlison equalized for the Toffees.

Captain James Ward-Prowse failed to convert a penalty after he hit the crossbar.

One player who really impressed along with Richarlison was Lucas Digne.

The 26-year-old delivered a wonderful 40-yard cross-field ball from which Richarlison scored against the run of play.

Many Everton fans took to Twitter to express their reactions to the Frenchman’s performance after the game. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Everton and Southampton remain 11th and 12th respectively, safe from relegation but are unlikely to challenge for the European places.

Digne has been brilliant this season for the Toffees. He has registered seven assists in 31 Premier League games for the Merseyside club.

According to whoscored, he took 3 shots and played out three 3 key passes during the game. He did a decent job at the back as well, managing one tackle, one interception, and three clearances against the Saints.