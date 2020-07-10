Everton fans react to Lucas Digne display vs Southampton

Everton managed a 1-1 draw against Southampton at Goodison Park on Thursday.

The Toffees have picked up two and two draws in their last five games since the re-start. Although Carlo Ancelotti’s side are unbeaten in 10 Premier League games at Goodison Park, it was a pretty flat performance from the home side.





Danny Ings scored the opening goal for the visitors. The Saints created better opportunities and could have gone 3-0 up before Richarlison equalized for the Toffees.

Captain James Ward-Prowse failed to convert a penalty after he hit the crossbar.

One player who really impressed along with Richarlison was Lucas Digne.

The 26-year-old delivered a wonderful 40-yard cross-field ball from which Richarlison scored against the run of play.

Many Everton fans took to Twitter to express their reactions to the Frenchman’s performance after the game. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Digne's general play and sometimes his defensive work is massively underrated by some. Our fans seem to have been after him this season but the only place he's dropped off in my opinion is the goals he contributed last term. #EFC #Everton https://t.co/9o2CYQlXoE — Everton Rando (@RandoEFC) July 9, 2020

Gooooaaaaaallllllll What a ball from Lucas Digne to Richarlison who lifts the ball over McCarthy#UHTPodcast #EFC #COYB #Everton — The Unholy Trinity Everton Podcast (@UHTPodcast) July 9, 2020

FT #EFC 1-1 #SaintsFC: A draw probably the most that the Blues deserved from this one. Poor defensively and seriously lacking cohesion in attack. Richarlison-Digne combination at the end of the first half was as good as it got for Carlo Ancelotti's side #EVESOU — Everton FC news (@ClickEverton) July 9, 2020

Plus points – Gordon is a star in the making. Digne and Richarlison the only top-tier talent we have. Bad points – absolutely everything else. #EFC — Scott Morris (@Scott_MorrisEfc) July 9, 2020

A goal out of nothing, fantastic ball by Digne and a world class finish!!! See what happens when we give our forwards chances!!!! GET IN!!! #EFC #COYB — TheMightyBlues (@MightyBluesYT) July 9, 2020

Take a bow Luca Digne!!! What a ball!! Great finish from Richy #EFC #COYB — APB (@AndyPB353) July 9, 2020

Everton and Southampton remain 11th and 12th respectively, safe from relegation but are unlikely to challenge for the European places.

Digne has been brilliant this season for the Toffees. He has registered seven assists in 31 Premier League games for the Merseyside club.

According to whoscored, he took 3 shots and played out three 3 key passes during the game. He did a decent job at the back as well, managing one tackle, one interception, and three clearances against the Saints.