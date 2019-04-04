Everton fans react to links with Yacine Brahimi

Porto winger Yacine Brahimi has been linked with a move to Everton once again.
As per A Bola, the player could leave the club at the end of this season.
The 29-year-old has scored 11 goals for his side this season and he could prove to be a good short term addition to Marco Silva’s side.
Everton are in need of a goalscoring winger and Brahimi could be that option. He would be an upgrade on the likes of Theo Walcott.
It will be interesting to see if the Toffees make a move for the player in the summer.
They have been linked with the Algerian in the past as well but the move never materialised.
If Porto’s demands are reasonable, Everton should consider the option of signing Brahimi seriously.
He has the experience and the ability to make an instant impact in the Premier League.
Everton fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and the reported links. Here are some of the fan reactions.
It feels like this link has come up every transfer window for the past 3 seasons.
— Gareth Latter (@gareth_latter) April 3, 2019
Wouldn’t be a bad signing, with Walcott on 110k I’d just swap the wages and give him the 110k, would you take him?
— Joel Kane (@Joel_1878) April 4, 2019
Rather invest them wages in a quality young player! Brahimi is decent like but he would want 5 year deal
— El Pivote (@elpivoteftbl) April 4, 2019
Likely next Riquelme/Moutinho. Would not be that bad signing though. Especially in case we can’t get work permit for Onyekuru. For free, I see some point in signing him if wages are ok. Same story with Welbeck, would take him as a backup striker if wages are right.
— Jaroslav Řehák (@Zaschrona) April 3, 2019
Too old for us with our new transfer policy
— Rdj1878 (@Rdj16279419) April 4, 2019