Blog Columns Site News Everton fans react to links with Yacine Brahimi

Everton fans react to links with Yacine Brahimi

4 April, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours


Porto winger Yacine Brahimi has been linked with a move to Everton once again.

As per A Bola, the player could leave the club at the end of this season.

The 29-year-old has scored 11 goals for his side this season and he could prove to be a good short term addition to Marco Silva’s side.

Everton are in need of a goalscoring winger and Brahimi could be that option. He would be an upgrade on the likes of Theo Walcott.

It will be interesting to see if the Toffees make a move for the player in the summer.

They have been linked with the Algerian in the past as well but the move never materialised.

If Porto’s demands are reasonable, Everton should consider the option of signing Brahimi seriously.

He has the experience and the ability to make an instant impact in the Premier League.

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and the reported links. Here are some of the fan reactions.

Newcastle unwilling to pay Salomon Rondon's release clause, fans react
Rangers fans react to Joe Worrall's display

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com