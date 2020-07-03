Everton fans react to links with Weston McKennie

Everton and Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Schalke midfielder Weston McKennie.

We covered reports earlier today that the 21-year-old is a man in demand this summer.





It will be interesting to see if the Toffees make their move for him in the coming weeks. They could use some depth in their midfield and McKennie could be a good addition for them.

The versatile Bundesliga ace will add depth and quality to the side. He can play multiple roles and his arrival will give Ancelotti more options to work with.

The 21-year-old can play as a defensive midfielder or a central midfielder.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer. Both Everton and Newcastle are capable of affording him.

If Everton come forward with a concrete offer, it will be interesting to see how the player reacts. The chance to play for Ancelotti in the Premier League could be an attractive proposition for him.

Some of the Everton fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the links with McKennie. It seems that they are open to the idea of signing the player.

Here is what they had to say earlier.

He’d be a great signing he’s a good young player and loves a tackle — Kian Fisher (@kianfisher7) July 2, 2020

He’s one of the major future pieces of the USMNT so as a Yank and an Evertonian, I love it. — GBall (@gball526) July 2, 2020

He’ll start over Davies that’s for sure — Neil Cash (@HowNeilFeels) July 3, 2020

He really stood out when have watched him during Kenny watch since returned to the side — County Road Bobblers (@CBobblers1878) July 2, 2020

Only guy that actually looked like he wanted to play well for Schalke — EFC.Cain (@efc_cain) July 2, 2020

He is brilliant! As an American fan I hope we can snag him. Would be exceptional! — rolando🔴⚫️🔴⚫️ (@Richtinez7) July 2, 2020

Would be a solid signing — In Carlo We Trust (@CarlosBlueMen) July 2, 2020

Yes please — Tom🥶 (@TomT_1878) July 3, 2020