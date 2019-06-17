Everton fans react to links with Thiago Mendes

Everton have been linked with a move for Lille’s Thiago Mendes.
As per Le10Sport, the Merseyside outfit have submitted an offer for the defensive midfielder.
It seems that Everton are preparing for Idrissa Gueye’s departure. The midfielder has been linked with an exit for a while now.
Mendes could prove to be a quality alternative for Marco Silva next season.
The 27-year-old Brazilian is highly rated in Ligue 1 and he could prove to be a superb investment in the long run.
The report from Le10sport claims that PSG are once again planning a move for Gueye. They tried to sign the Everton ace in January but the Toffees did not lower their asking price.
Everton tried to sign the player in January as well but the move never materialised.
Apparently, they had an agreement for the player back then but Gueye ended up staying and they pulled out of the Mendes deal as a result of that.
It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement in the coming weeks.
Even if Gueye stays at the club, Everton should look to bring in midfield depth. Mendes and Gomes would be ideal additions to Silva’s midfield this summer.
Mendes has been arguably tlthe best all road centre mid in ligue 1 this year, really stood out for a good lille side..but if you look at the numbers Sangarre is not that that far of gueye defensively and Is decent good going forward. Did well in a shit Toulouse side. Who to get
— Jonathan Cuerden (@JonathanCuerde1) June 16, 2019
If the price is right, who knows
— Toffee Targets (@ToffeeTargets) June 16, 2019
Thiago Mendès would be a great signing for Everton . pic.twitter.com/kOirtB2MNF
— stevie (@stevie20036097) June 16, 2019
Few people have askee me about Thiago Mendes. Just turned 27, plays in a Double pivot like Everton do, Good progressive passer who links midfield and attack. Good defensively but not like a Gueye in style. Same agent as Bernard pic.twitter.com/bEaI0TB0cF
— El Pivote (@elpivoteftbl) June 16, 2019
If we’ve actually made an offer then suggests Gana is off. I really hope not, the lad’s playing out of his skin.
— Alan Kirwin (@alankirwin) June 16, 2019
Good player but he’s 27 so a bit old at the €30m it would probably take. Also he’s more of a box to box whereas we need a deep lying playmaker to replace Gana. I’d take Sangare over him all day long and would probably cost less
— Trevor McKinlay (@TrevorMcKinlay) June 16, 2019
Don’t think club will be buying too many 27 / 28 year olds for big money on 4 year + salaries.
— Jonathan Quirk (@jonathan_quirk) June 16, 2019
Yes he is, very good indeed.
— DarthVindictus (@DVindictus) June 16, 2019
We’ve been after him for a while tbf. So wouldnt surprise me if it was legit, he’ll probably be cheap too
— Leigh Parry (@Leigh_R_Parry) June 16, 2019