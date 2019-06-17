Blog Columns Site News Everton fans react to links with Thiago Mendes

Everton have been linked with a move for Lille’s Thiago Mendes.

As per Le10Sport, the Merseyside outfit have submitted an offer for the defensive midfielder.

It seems that Everton are preparing for Idrissa Gueye’s departure. The midfielder has been linked with an exit for a while now.

Mendes could prove to be a quality alternative for Marco Silva next season.

The 27-year-old Brazilian is highly rated in Ligue 1 and he could prove to be a superb investment in the long run.

The report from Le10sport claims that PSG are once again planning a move for Gueye. They tried to sign the Everton ace in January but the Toffees did not lower their asking price.

Everton tried to sign the player in January as well but the move never materialised.

Apparently, they had an agreement for the player back then but Gueye ended up staying and they pulled out of the Mendes deal as a result of that.

It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement in the coming weeks.

Even if Gueye stays at the club, Everton should look to bring in midfield depth. Mendes and Gomes would be ideal additions to Silva’s midfield this summer.

