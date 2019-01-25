Everton fans react to links with Stanislas Lobotka

Everton have been linked with a move for the Celta Vigo midfielder Stanislas Lobotka.
According to Le10Sport, the Toffees are eyeing up a January move for the La Liga playmaker.
Everton could do with some depth in their midfield and Lobotka should prove to be a quality signing. The 24-year-old Slovakian is highly talented and he will offer more to the side than the likes of Schneiderlin and McCarthy.
It will be interesting to see if Marco Silva manages to pull it off.
Everton are relying on sales for incomings right now and they will have to finalise an exit before they can move for Lobotka.
Gueye has been linked with a move to PSG this month but the French side are yet to meet Everton’s asking price.
Everton fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts and opinions on Lobotka and his potential move to Goodison Park.
Here are some of the fan reactions from earlier.
Be a coup if @Everton managed to sign Stanislav Lobotka he been watched by many of Europe’s elite over last season and a half
— El Pivote (@elpivoteftbl) January 24, 2019
Would be awesome if @Everton managed to sign Stanislav Lobotka this January but gutted to see Gueye leave though.
— Rofiq Naufal (@Rofiq_Naufal) January 24, 2019
Would be a massive coup he’s class and defo better than Gana
— Stephen George Lott (@stephenlott) January 24, 2019
Stanislav Lobotka: unreal. pic.twitter.com/HntdgngAl1
— Michael (@greenallefc) January 24, 2019
With budgets likely to be limited at Everton in the next few years I would reluctantly take the alleged Gana deal. Spend the money on a couple of players like Lobotka/Nkunku and you’ve got a midfield for the next 3 years sorted.
— Stop Bunching! (@SBunching) January 18, 2019