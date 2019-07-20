Everton fans react to links with Reinier

Everton have been linked with a move for the Brazilian midfielder Reinier Jesus this summer.
We covered reports claiming that the Toffees are prepared to pay around £35m for the player.
It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side manage to get the deal over the line in the coming weeks.
Reinier is a prodigious young talent and he could prove to be a tremendous signing in the long run. Marco Silva’s side have been trying to recruit talented young players for a while now and Reinier fits the profile.
The midfielder is highly rated at Flamengo and he could develop into a world-class player in future.
Everton have an impressive youth setup which will help him develop and grow as a footballer. Also, the likes of Bernard and Richarlison could help him settle into life at Merseyside.
The Toffees have the financial means to pull off the transfer and they should look to get it sorted as soon as possible.
Talents like Reinier will continue to attract the interest of the big clubs and Everton cannot afford to be drawn into a bidding war.
Here is how some of the Everton fans have reacted to the report.
Reiner Jesus is Tall, Quick and Dynamic with excellent technique, intelligence and vision. 👏🏻 please let it be true
— El Pivote (@elpivoteftbl) July 19, 2019
I agree with the good potential, but only 17, hardly any experience & £36m is a risk! Morelos at Rangers wd be a better bet, scored loads 18/19!
— Maxy (@MaxyMj3669) July 20, 2019
Obviously. I mean he’s the next messi’ah.
— Markus Thadeus (@MarkusThadeus) July 19, 2019
Can’t see this being true. Love it if it was
— Stevie baby (@Stevie_SES) July 19, 2019
He’s some player for a 17 year old!! Strong quick and great passer. Piss myself if we sign him 🤣
— Stevie baby (@Stevie_SES) July 19, 2019
Surely not at £40m/€40m? That kind of money for a 17 year old? Vinicius Jr left them for much less than that….
— Aide Dews (@AidyDews) July 19, 2019