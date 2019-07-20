Blog Columns Site News Everton fans react to links with Reinier

20 July, 2019

Everton have been linked with a move for the Brazilian midfielder Reinier Jesus this summer.

We covered reports claiming that the Toffees are prepared to pay around £35m for the player.

It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side manage to get the deal over the line in the coming weeks.

Reinier is a prodigious young talent and he could prove to be a tremendous signing in the long run. Marco Silva’s side have been trying to recruit talented young players for a while now and Reinier fits the profile.

The midfielder is highly rated at Flamengo and he could develop into a world-class player in future.

Everton have an impressive youth setup which will help him develop and grow as a footballer. Also, the likes of Bernard and Richarlison could help him settle into life at Merseyside.

The Toffees have the financial means to pull off the transfer and they should look to get it sorted as soon as possible.

Talents like Reinier will continue to attract the interest of the big clubs and Everton cannot afford to be drawn into a bidding war.

Here is how some of the Everton fans have reacted to the report.

