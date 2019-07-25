Blog Teams Everton Everton fans react to links with Mainz 05 defensive midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Everton fans react to links with Mainz 05 defensive midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin

25 July, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Everton have reportedly identified Mainz 05 midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin as the player to replace Paris Saint-Germain-bound Idrissa Gueye.

The 29-year-old Senegalese is set to leave Goodison Park for the Parc des Princes after a move couldn’t materialize in January, and Toffees’ director of football Marcel Brands looks to have found a perfect successor for him.

Gbamin, formerly of Lens, has been on the radar of the Dutch supremo for a while, and a move is said to be nearing completion.

The Ivory Coast international, 23, is largely unknown to a lot of Everton fans, but those aware of him are confident that he has what it takes to fill the shoes of the departing Gueye.

Here is how they reacted to the links with the £31 million-rated powerhouse on Twitter:

Gbamin can also play as a centre-back and right-back, and has continued to earn rave reviews from the German media as a result of his huge talents and potential.

Manager Marco Silva was not ready to let Gueye leave for PSG mid-way through the season due to his importance to his squad.

The former Aston Villa man has featured in 99 league games for Everton since his arrival three seasons ago, and is one of the best in his position in the English top-flight.

The Merseysiders getting a perfect replacement for him in Gbamin will be a huge and successful transfer move, and all eyes will be on the Ivorian once he completes the switch.

Wolves want Moise Kean
Report: Newcastle take closer look at Emil Krafth and Jarrod Bowen

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Follow me on Twitter: @adefunmiloye