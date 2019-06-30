Everton fans react to links with Lucas Ocampos

Everton have been linked with a move for the Argentine winger Lucas Ocampos.
According to a report from Le10sport (translated by SportWitness), the 24-year-old is available for a fee of around €15m.
It will be interesting to see if the Toffees make the move for him in the coming weeks.
There is no doubt that Marco Silva needs to improve his wide options and Ocampos has the talent to grow into a quality player.
Currently, Bernard, Walcott and Lookman are the only options for Everton for the wide areas and the former Arsenal man has been out of form for a while.
Ocampos will add quality and depth to the side and the extra competition will keep the players motivated as well. Plus, he can play across the front three and his versatility will be a bonus.
La Liga side Sevilla are keen on the player as well and therefore Everton should look to make their move quickly.
Marseille do not consider Ocampos as a key player and therefore they are unlikely to object to a sale if a reasonable offer comes in.
Here is how some of the Everton fans have reacted to the report on social media earlier.
