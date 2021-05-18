Everton fans react to links with Kieran Trippier

Everton have been linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier.

According to the Athletic, Manchester United are also keen on snapping up the 30-year-old full-back this summer.





The Toffees need to sign a quality right-back this summer but Trippier would only be a short term option for them. They need to invest in a quality long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman.

Someone like Max Aarons would probably be a better fit for them.

Trippier is undoubtedly a good player who has excelled with Atletico Madrid this season. He might be able to make an immediate impact as well. However, he will be 31-year-old soon and he won’t get any better.

The England international has six assists to his name in La Liga so far this season and he is close to winning the Spanish league title with Atletico Madrid. It will be interesting to see if he is willing to move to Everton in the summer, if the Toffees come calling.

He has been playing Champions League football with Diego Simeone’s side and he might be keen on joining a club with European football.

It seems that some of the Everton fans are not too keen on the transfer either. They have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on Trippier’s potential arrival.

Will this club ever learn, he’s good but we literally will have the same problem again in 2 years time — liam anderson (@LiamAnderson66) May 17, 2021

Is this really what MB is being paid millions for? I could identify Trippier as a potential RB. We need someone younger and cheaper but potentially better — Gareth (@GarethH41055207) May 17, 2021

Convinced we don't employ a single scout — Harry (@HarryC1878) May 17, 2021

Everton that. — EFC Adam (@adam84567) May 17, 2021

Experienced but too old. Younger players with much needed pace is the requirement — Stephen (@Stephenah62) May 17, 2021

I don’t want him. Rather someone younger — Harry Leahy (@HarryLeahy1) May 17, 2021

He’s a good player but we need quicker younger players — jamie byrom (@jamie_byrom) May 17, 2021

Please no — jamie byrom (@jamie_byrom) May 17, 2021

He’s 31. When will we learn? — . (@Everton1878___) May 17, 2021

Read: Our report on Everton’s interest in Kieran Trippier.