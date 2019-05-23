Everton fans react to links with Kevin Strootman

Everton have been offered the chance to sign Kevin Strootman on loan.
The Dutchman had a good season with Marseille but the French club are looking to cut costs this summer.
Sky Sports believe the player has been offered to West Ham as well.
It will be interesting to see if Everton take up the chance to sign Strootman on loan.
The 29-year-old could be a useful squad player for Marco Silva next season. Also, the transfer would be a massive bargain as well.
It would allow the Toffees to invest in the other areas of their squad.
Strootman was very highly rated during his time at Roma and if he can recapture that form, he could make a big difference for Everton.
He picked up 1 goal and 5 assists in 20 starts for Marseille in Ligue 1 this past season.
Silva could be the man to bring out the best in him.
Everton could use some depth in midfield next year and the 29-year-old’s signing seems like a no brainer right now.
Some of the Toffees fans have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player’s potential signing and here are some of the reactions.
On loan I wouldn’t mind it. He could help on cup games & for depth
— George Casillas © (@URaverageOrange) May 22, 2019
I’d take that 👍🏻
— David Hall (@mersysideblue) May 22, 2019
go for him,quality
— Bjørnen (@Evertoningen) May 22, 2019
Yes please!
— Jacob Sampsell (@JacobSamp17) May 22, 2019
Wouldn’t be bad if he’s on loan
— Phil (@PhilipeJeanP) May 22, 2019