Everton fans react to links with James Rodriguez

9 March, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, La Liga, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton have been linked with a move for the Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez.

The Real Madrid ace is currently on loan at Bayern Munich but he hasn’t had a very good season.

He is expected to return to Spain at the end of this season and Los Blancos plan to move him on.

As per Don Balon, Everton are interested in signing the attacking midfielder in the summer.

It would be a stunning move if they manage to pull it off. When on form, James is a world class footballer and he could take them to a whole new level.

Marco Silva’s side are missing an elite creator like him who can unlock deep defences and make a difference with quality set pieces. Rodriguez sounds like a perfect addition in theory.

However, Everton would be a step down for the player despite his recent inconsistencies.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up in the summer but there shouldn’t be any shortage of suitors for him if he is made available.

Here is how the Everton fans have reacted to the links on Twitter.

