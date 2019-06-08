Everton fans react to links with Ibrahim Sangare

Everton have been linked with a move for the Toulouse midfielder Ibrahim Sangare this summer.
We covered reports yesterday that the Toffees are keen on the physically imposing midfielder.
It will be interesting to see if they make their move for Sangare in the coming weeks. Some of their fans certainly seem quite excited about the links.
Sangare is highly rated in France and he could be the ideal long term replacement for Gueye at Goodison Park.
Everton need reinforcements in midfield and Silva should look to splash the cash on the talented young midfielder.
Sangare has the technical ability and physique to succeed in English football.
He can use the next season to adapt to the league and then take over from Gueye in future.
Toulouse will look to demand a premium for their prized asset but Everton certainly have the financial muscle to pull off the transfer this summer.
Here is what some of the Everton fans have said on social media following the links to the 21-year-old central midfielder.
I’d bloody love it if we got him. Class player
— Ryan O’Hanlon (@RyanOHanlon1) June 6, 2019
Sign him up pronto
— Gaz (@thewinstonwolfe) June 6, 2019
Looks the real deal from what I’ve seen. Slightly different to Gana as he plays more box to box, but has a good pass on him.
— jude_kağan (@jude_kagan) June 6, 2019
Sign him tomorrow. Exactly what Everton needs.
— Ryan Williams (@RyanWil02979819) June 6, 2019
he’s class sign him asap
— ✖️(inactive ngl) (@ftbl_jared) June 6, 2019