Everton fans react to links with Edin Dzeko

15 January, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton fans have reacted to the links with Roma forward Edin Dzeko.

The Bosnian was linked with a move to Goodison Park a few days ago and it seems that the Toffees’ faithful are quite open to the idea.

Dzeko has 18 months left on his deal and Roma could cash in on him in January.

It will be interesting to see if Everton make a move for the experienced striker. Dzeko has proven himself in the Premier League with Manchester City and he would be a superb addition in the short term.

Everton are in desperate need of a reliable number nine and Dzeko could fix that issue. The €87k-a-week forward’s arrival would allow the likes of Richarlison to play out wide with more freedom.

Marco Silva should look to make the move happen in January. Everton certainly have the financial muscle to pull it off.

Here are some of the fan reactions to the rumour from earlier.

