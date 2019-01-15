Everton fans react to links with Edin Dzeko

Everton fans have reacted to the links with Roma forward Edin Dzeko.
The Bosnian was linked with a move to Goodison Park a few days ago and it seems that the Toffees’ faithful are quite open to the idea.
Dzeko has 18 months left on his deal and Roma could cash in on him in January.
It will be interesting to see if Everton make a move for the experienced striker. Dzeko has proven himself in the Premier League with Manchester City and he would be a superb addition in the short term.
Everton are in desperate need of a reliable number nine and Dzeko could fix that issue. The €87k-a-week forward’s arrival would allow the likes of Richarlison to play out wide with more freedom.
Marco Silva should look to make the move happen in January. Everton certainly have the financial muscle to pull it off.
Here are some of the fan reactions to the rumour from earlier.
I like Dzeko, but wish he was 31, then get 3 years out of him! If £12m & 2 year contract, then go for it! Belotti cd be better, 25!
— Maxy (@MaxyMj3669) January 15, 2019
I’d have Eden Dzeko in a heartbeat at #Everton not the answer long term but would do a job for us for the next year at least. #EFC
— Everton1878 (@Everton187810) January 14, 2019
Short term fix, which is what we need, then develop DCL, Simms and purchase a younger player in the summer perhaps. Dzeko is class
— Stephen Weightman (@weave8) January 14, 2019
Brands / Moshiri clearly said at the AGM that we will be looking at young players on low wages. Dzeko is old and on huge wages. Non starter!
— Greg Lambden ✌🏼✌🏼 (@Gre9oryPeck) January 14, 2019
Would be nuts . Not happening
— Joseph Tiner (@Tiner183) January 14, 2019
5 years too late. Should have picked him when he left city’s
— Gueye_For_Gomes (@benhiggs83) January 14, 2019
If only this was true!!! I’d take him though!
— Pete Edwards (@PeteEds78) January 14, 2019
He’d do a job even at his age.
— dt (@RyderSezLesbos) January 14, 2019
Been asking for this for two years now,proper No.9!🤞
— Kenny (@Renown36) January 15, 2019