Everton fans react to links with Edin Dzeko

By
Sai
-

Everton have been linked with a move for the Roma striker Edin Dzeko.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the striker’s future at the Italian club is in doubt after a disagreement with manager Paolo Fonseca and he was recently dropped from the squad against Spezia.


The player has been linked with a return to the Premier League with the likes of Manchester City and Everton thought to be keen.

SL view: Perfect cover for Calvert-Lewin?

Dzeko has played in the Premier League before with Manchester City and he has proven his quality in England.

He could be a superb backup option to the Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Toffees could certainly use some depth and experience in attack and the former Premier League winner would be ideal for them.

Cenk Tosun has been linked with a move away from Everton in the recent weeks and if the Turkish striker manages to secure a permanent move away from Goodison Park, Dzeko would be a superb alternative.

The 34-year-old has scored seven league goals in just 14 starts this season and he could still make a big difference for a Premier League club like Everton.

His quality and winning experience Could prove to be invaluable for the Toffees’ dressing room. Furthermore, a young striker like Calvert-Lewin could learn from the Bosnian and improve his game.

Some of the Everton fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and here is what they had to say.