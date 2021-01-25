Everton fans react to links with Edin Dzeko

Everton have been linked with a move for the Roma striker Edin Dzeko.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the striker’s future at the Italian club is in doubt after a disagreement with manager Paolo Fonseca and he was recently dropped from the squad against Spezia.





The player has been linked with a return to the Premier League with the likes of Manchester City and Everton thought to be keen.

SL view: Perfect cover for Calvert-Lewin?

Dzeko has played in the Premier League before with Manchester City and he has proven his quality in England.

He could be a superb backup option to the Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Toffees could certainly use some depth and experience in attack and the former Premier League winner would be ideal for them.

Cenk Tosun has been linked with a move away from Everton in the recent weeks and if the Turkish striker manages to secure a permanent move away from Goodison Park, Dzeko would be a superb alternative.

The 34-year-old has scored seven league goals in just 14 starts this season and he could still make a big difference for a Premier League club like Everton.

His quality and winning experience Could prove to be invaluable for the Toffees’ dressing room. Furthermore, a young striker like Calvert-Lewin could learn from the Bosnian and improve his game.

Some of the Everton fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the player and here is what they had to say.

Scores goals but too old. Go and get Danny Ings. We just need someone to partner DCL so we can add some more goals to our play. — DFS1878🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@DavidSandle) January 24, 2021

Oh now. Was a superb player at City. Don’t know how much legs he’d still have but I’d be happy to take that punt on a short term deal. — Toffee Penguin 🌊 (@ToffeePenguin) January 24, 2021

Guess it comes down to the length of contract and wages, can’t see him wanting to be backup striker but could play the siggy role behind DCL — Nick_efc (@Nickefc1) January 24, 2021

quality player, wanted him when we left city, short team deal would be amazing — Lynsey Alexander (@Alexlyn83) January 24, 2021

Would take him til the end of the season, but no more than that — Cal (@CalDC1878) January 24, 2021

Get him in. 👌👌 — Ned (@Nedproper) January 24, 2021