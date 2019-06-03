Blog Columns Site News Everton fans react to links with Cengiz Under

3 June, 2019

Everton are reportedly interested in signing the Roma winger Cengiz Under.

The highly rated Roma attacker has been linked with Tottenham and Arsenal as well in the recent weeks.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, the Toffees recently submitted a £24.8 million bid for the wide man but Roma have decided to turn it down.

It will be interesting to see if Marco Silva returns with a better offer now.

Everton are in desperate need of a right sided winger and Under would be a tremendous addition.

The 21-year-old Turkish ace is a world class talent and he could develop into a star under the guidance of Marco Silva.

The likes of Walcott have been in poor form for a while now and someone like Under is needed to complete Everton’s attacking trio.

Bernard and Richarlison have impressed this past season and Under would complement them perfectly. His direct style of play will suit Everton as well.

Some of the Everton fans seem excited about the links with Under and they have taken to Twitter to share their reactions.

Here are some of the tweets from earlier.

