Everton fans react to links with Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho

Everton have been linked with a surprising interest in Barcelona attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

The former Liverpool star could be sold this summer, and the Toffees are said to be preparing a €40 million bid.





Manager Carlo Ancelotti wants to turn his side into perennial top-six challengers, and he could do with the creativity of the Brazilian in the middle of the park.

The £146 million signing struggled at Barca since joining from Liverpool in January 2018 but impressed during a loan spell at Bayern Munich last season.

Coutinho ended the campaign with 11 goals and nine assists as the Bundesliga giants won the league title, German Cup and Champions League.

The 28-year-old could help turn Everton into European contenders in the Premier League, but whether his Liverpool past will allow him to consider the move is debatable.

The Barcelona man bagged 41 league goals and 35 assists for the Toffees’ city rivals, and he definitely has everything it takes to hit the ground running at Goodison Park.

Some Everton fans would not mind having the Liverpool hero play for their side, and here is how they have reacted to the transfer rumour on Twitter:

I’d take him — Carlo Davies (@Kevin76199061) April 27, 2021

Peter Beardsley, Gary Ablett, Dave Hickson, Kevin Sheedy? — Scouse Submariner 1878 (@jamiemartin1878) April 27, 2021

Take him any day of the week — Tiarnán🇮🇪 (@TiarnanEFC32) April 27, 2021

We’re desperate for creativity I’d take him in a heartbeat. — Matthew Ringham (@Ringo8781) April 27, 2021

I want this to happen — Kieranefc96_ (@kieranefc96) April 27, 2021

He would be a good signing but other positions on the field need more attention at this present moment in time. We are screaming out for more pace and power. — dave mcmahon (@drunkdave79) April 27, 2021

Should snap him up. Creativity we need 👍 — Jim McCaffery (@JimMcCaffery6) April 27, 2021

Why’s that?When we have money now? You could of said the same about Rodriguez last season ? — USM Big 6 Must Be Punished (@stevie89940908) April 27, 2021

Ancelotti is assembling a top squad at Everton and will be keen to land one or two big names this summer.

While he will not be a universally popular signing, Coutinho could prove to be an inspired addition to the Toffees midfield.

