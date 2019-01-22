Everton fans react to links with Artem Dzyuba

Everton have been linked with a move for the Russian striker Artem Dzyuba this month.
The Russian outlet RT are claiming that Marco Silva wants to bring the Zenit striker to England on a loan deal.
Dzyuba was impressive for his country during the World Cup and it will be interesting to see if he can adapt to English football if the move goes through.
The powerful target man will add a new dimension to Everton’s play but he is hardly a massive upgrade on the likes of Tosun.
Everton are struggling without a proper number nine but Silva needs to look for better options.
The Toffees have been overly reliant on Richarlison for goals since the start of the season and the Brazilian is under a lot of pressure to perform. Furthermore, the former Watford man’s form has also dipped in the recent games.
Everton fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Russian striker and here are some of the fan reactions.
He was good in World Cup
— dylan davies (@dylanjd14) January 22, 2019
Will do any sort of striker
— A (@Ashkingman) January 22, 2019
Hope it is a joke.
— Роман Панфилов (@roman_panfilov1) January 22, 2019
Russian Arouna Kone
— Michael Davies (@Mick_0151) January 22, 2019
Russian Tosun
— Karl Connor (@thekarlconnor) January 21, 2019
Vlasic mark 2
— steve Jones (@skjones505) January 21, 2019
First player ever to look shit on YouTube 🙈
— Greg Lambden ✌🏼✌🏼 (@Gre9oryPeck) January 21, 2019
Has the athleticism of a corpse 😖😖😖
— Gareth (@Tweetywoowoo) January 22, 2019
Cart horse
— Ste…Toffees!!! (@Everton1878Ste) January 21, 2019