Everton fans react to links with Artem Dzyuba

22 January, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton have been linked with a move for the Russian striker Artem Dzyuba this month.

The Russian outlet RT are claiming that Marco Silva wants to bring the Zenit striker to England on a loan deal.

Dzyuba was impressive for his country during the World Cup and it will be interesting to see if he can adapt to English football if the move goes through.

The powerful target man will add a new dimension to Everton’s play but he is hardly a massive upgrade on the likes of Tosun.

Everton are struggling without a proper number nine but Silva needs to look for better options.

The Toffees have been overly reliant on Richarlison for goals since the start of the season and the Brazilian is under a lot of pressure to perform. Furthermore, the former Watford man’s form has also dipped in the recent games.

Everton fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Russian striker and here are some of the fan reactions.

