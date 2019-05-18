Blog Columns Site News Everton fans react to links with Aleksandar Mitrovic

Everton fans react to links with Aleksandar Mitrovic

18 May, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Everton are looking to sign the Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic this summer.

According to Sky Sports, Silva is keen on improving his attacking options and the Toffees are ‘very interested’ in the Fulham ace.

Fulham do not want to sell their star striker this summer but the player wants to play in the Premier League.

Mitrovic scored 11 goals in the league this past season and despite Fulham’s relegation, he has shown that he is good enough to shine at this level.

It will be interesting to see if the Toffees manage to agree on a few now.

Fulham paid £22m for the striker last summer and they will be looking for a healthy profit if they are forced to sell.

Everton certainly have the resources to pull this off and the fans will be excited to see what happens.

Mitrovic will improve Everton going forward. He is a natural number nine and his arrival will allow the likes of Richarlison to roam and play with more freedom.

Given his ability to hold up the ball and bring others into play, Mitrovic is likely to improve other players around him as well.

The Everton fans have already taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on his potential arrival. Here are some of the reactions.

Newcastle deciding whether to sign Barreca, would be club-record for a left-back

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com