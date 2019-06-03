Everton fans react to links with Adrien Rabiot

Everton are thought to be interested in signing the PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer.
We covered reports yesterday that the talented midfielder is up for grabs this summer and the likes of Manchester United are keen on him as well.
It will be interesting to see where he ends up this summer.
Rabiot’s progress has stalled at PSG and he needs to leave the club in order to kick-start his career.
A move to Everton would allow him to play regularly and that would be ideal for his development.
The 24-year-old would be a free agent at the end of June and Everton must try and convince him to join them.
He could be a tremendous addition to Marco Silva’s midfield. Plus, it would be a superb bargain for them.
Everton certainly have the financial resources to pay him big wages now and they should break the bank for a player of his calibre.
Rabiot is a world-class talent who could transform Everton. He just needs to regain his confidence now.
Marco Silva could be the man to unlock his potential.
Here is how the Everton fans have reacted to the news on social media.
