Everton fans react to Lewis Gibson announcement

Everton have had a really quiet January transfer window with the Toffees failing to sign any player this month.
The Toffees have confirmed today that centre-back Lewis Gibson has penned a new deal that will keep him at the Merseyside club till 2022.
He has immediately joined League One side Fleetwood Town on loan for the remainder of the campaign after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal.
Many Everton fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the club confirmed the news. Here are some of the selected tweets:
This is a perfect move.
— Adam (@adxmEFC) January 31, 2020
New contract, yessss! Perfect!
— Cam Melling (@RomseyCam) January 31, 2020
I’m pretty sure he would have done a great job in the first team but they seem scared to give players a chance
— Tim Jenkinson (@timjenkinson28) January 31, 2020
Full season on loan at a championship club next season, then into our squad/team for the following season.. 👍🏻
— Neil Martin (@Neilo_m) January 31, 2020
Sign a midfielder on loan pls
— Callum (@callumtaitt) January 31, 2020
The 19-year-old signed for the Toffees from Newcastle United in 2017.
He is a highly-rated central defender and established himself as a key figure in Everton’s Under-23 side.
Gibson was part of the team that won an unprecedented Premier League 2 and Premier League Cup double last season.
A move away from the club will be beneficial for the youngster who will get regular games this season. He will be hoping to do well in League One and make a positive impression on Carlo Ancelotti.