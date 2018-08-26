Blog Competitions English Premier League Everton fans react to Leighton Baines display vs Bournemouth

Everton fans react to Leighton Baines display vs Bournemouth

26 August, 2018 English Premier League, Everton


Everton maintained their unbeaten start in the 2018-19 campaign after managing a 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Toffees, who went down to 10 men after Richarlison was sent off for an attempted head-butt on Adam Smith, went 2-0 ahead after the 66th minute with goals coming from Theo Walcott and Michael Keane.

However, Bournemouth, who also went a man down after Smith was given the marching orders, fought back with Joshua King driving home a penalty in the 71st minute and Nathan Ake tapping in an equaliser four minutes later.

There were a few positives from the game, but some Everton fans were left disappointed with the performance of left-back Leighton Baines.

The 33-year-old couldn’t match the intensity of the game and was dragged out of his position more than once. He also made a dreadful challenge to give away the penalty and allowed Bournemouth to get back into the game.

Baines has been a talisman figure for the club over the years, but there are signs that age is catching up. Some fans have urged Silva to drop him, and use summer signing Lucas Digne instead.

Here are some of the responses from Everton fans on Baines’s performance:

Aston Villa fans react to Orjan Nyland display vs Reading
Aston Villa fans react to Anwar El Ghazi display vs Reading

About The Author

johnblake