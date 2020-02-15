Everton fans react to latest update on Djibril Sidibe

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Djibril Sidibe joined Everton during the summer on loan from Monaco, and has impressed under Carlo Ancelotti.
The right-back’s time under Ancelotti at Merseyside can be called a success, and Everton now have a dilemma about whether to sign him permanently at the end of the season.
The Toffees have an option to sign the versatile French right-back permanently for a fee in the region of £12.5 million, which is reported to be active between March 1 and June 1, when his loan formally ends.
Many Everton fans have shared their opinion on The Athletic writer Greg O’Keefe’s article on Sidibe, where they feel he should be signed permanently.
Has to be activated.when do you get a WC winner in the prime of his career at that price……surely a no-brainer
— Fran Heavey (@franheavey81) February 14, 2020
Where does this “he can’t defend” stuff come from? He literally leads the squad in interceptions per 90 and tackles per 90. He regularly wins possession and is adept at transitioning that into attack. He’s versatile. He’s strong on the ball. And, he’s got attacking skills.
— Joe Stadler (@JosephQuince) February 14, 2020
What they should be doing is saying bye bye to Coleman, buying Sidibe and having him and Kenny compete. Too often EFC are over-sentimental in keeping players on past their sell-by date. Love Seamus but he's never been the same since the injury. Also a relic of a losing era
— Harry Watt (@gigHaWatt) February 14, 2020
Buy him, sell Coleman and bring back Kenny.
— Gareth Owen (@GOwen1878) February 14, 2020
Why is the scenario of Kenny and Sidibe not being mentioned by anyone? Bin off Coleman who may well be a great Everton person, on the pitch he's just not what he was and there is no room for sentiment in this game.
— Aaron (@aaronJ89) February 14, 2020
Yes, sign him, decent squad player, no more
— Neil Morris (@NeilMorris18) February 14, 2020
For 12.5m u buy him
— Joel Duncan (@distoduncs) February 14, 2020
I think Kenny will be sold Greg. It’s easier on the balance sheet to have pure profit and a relative low cost amortisation over the next 3yrs. We’re probably already paying his Monaco wages, so we wont be disadvantaged by that. Sidibe will have had a season in the PL already too.
— Matthew Barry (@EFCMatt1) February 14, 2020
Buy him! Name a full back you could buy for 12m who is anywhere close to as useful as him.
— Don Carlo (@JohnFoyEFC) February 14, 2020
Sidibe and kenny going forward now, Coleman as goid as he's been, still not too bad is ageing and will need replacing very very soon anyway. No badness just footballers career's ending.
— neil muirhead (@neilmuirhead1) February 14, 2020
Seamus Coleman, 31, is still playing a key role for the Toffees and he is the type of experienced campaigner Ancelotti values highly.
Also, Jonjoe Kenny, 22, is flourishing in Germany on loan at Schalke, and Everton have high hopes on him as well. So, Everton will have to come to a decision over their right-back situation during the three-month period.
Sidibe has registered four assists in the Premier League (joint-fourth in that list for top-flight defenders), and has the highest number of interceptions (34) and tackles (64) in Everton’s squad.
The French international is a versatile player who is strong in the air and has got great attacking skills. He is playing at the prime of his career and Everton must not hesitate in activating the clause.