Everton fans react to latest update on Djibril Sidibe

15 February, 2020 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours

Djibril Sidibe joined Everton during the summer on loan from Monaco, and has impressed under Carlo Ancelotti.

The right-back’s time under Ancelotti at Merseyside can be called a success, and Everton now have a dilemma about whether to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

The Toffees have an option to sign the versatile French right-back permanently for a fee in the region of £12.5 million, which is reported to be active between March 1 and June 1, when his loan formally ends.

Many Everton fans have shared their opinion on The Athletic writer Greg O’Keefe’s article on Sidibe, where they feel he should be signed permanently.

Seamus Coleman, 31, is still playing a key role for the Toffees and he is the type of experienced campaigner Ancelotti values highly.

Also, Jonjoe Kenny, 22, is flourishing in Germany on loan at Schalke, and Everton have high hopes on him as well. So, Everton will have to come to a decision over their right-back situation during the three-month period.

Sidibe has registered four assists in the Premier League (joint-fourth in that list for top-flight defenders), and has the highest number of interceptions (34) and tackles (64) in Everton’s squad.

The French international is a versatile player who is strong in the air and has got great attacking skills. He is playing at the prime of his career and Everton must not hesitate in activating the clause.

