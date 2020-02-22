Everton fans react to latest team news vs Arsenal

Take 2 minutes to answer our Euro 2020 survey and win a £50 Amazon voucher!
Everton will travel to north London to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.
The Toffees are unbeaten in their last five games in the Premier League, winning three of them.
Although Arsenal are in good form, and have won back-to-back games ahead of this match, Everton should enter the game with loads of confidence.
Ahead of the match, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that midfielder Andre Gomes is available for selection, as posted on the club’s official Twitter account.
The 26-year-old suffered from a fractured dislocation of his ankle while playing against Tottenham Hotspur in November during a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.
Last week, Everton arranged a behind-closed-doors friendly at Finch Farm where Andre Gomes took part for the first time since he suffered a horrific injury against Spurs.
Gomes played the full 60 minutes of an 11-a-side match at the club’s training complex, and it seems he is not ready to return to first-team action.
Ancelotti has also confirmed that Theo Walcott is doubtful for the game, but that Bernard is fit to play.
Many Everton fans responded to the tweet posted on the club’s official account. Here are some of the selected tweets:
May be a bit soon guys!
— David John Eason (@petticoatshang5) February 21, 2020
Gomes back and Son our for the season my how the tables have turned
— DJSPARKY (@140samshadow) February 21, 2020
Round of applause for Andre people
— Callum White (@CallumHaydenWh1) February 21, 2020
I’ll be honest, I’m a bit nervous about this 😳
If he plays & anyone goes near him, my heart’s gonna be in my mouth!! 🙏#COYB 💙⚽️💙
— Cathy McAlle (@CathyMcAlle) February 21, 2020
Gordon on the right please 👏🏼
— Lucas Rhys 🥶 (@LucasRhys1) February 21, 2020
would prefer carlo to go 3421 now rather than the sidibe/Coleman axis on the right, play richarlsion and bernard tucking in behind dom
— Neil Martin (@Neilo_m) February 21, 2020
I think every supporter will be nervously watching every time André gets challenged or goes in for a challenge, it’s natural. I guess for him it’s not to think about the one game in which he got injured, but the hundreds of games he’s played without getting injured #PMA #COYB
— Mark Pendleton (@sunscreemer) February 21, 2020
Great to have André back. Bernard and Gordon on the wings would be nice too. 💙
— C (@chughs67) February 21, 2020
Quality how he’s come back this quick, can’t wait for him to slot right back into our team UP THE EV 🔵⚪️
— joe adderley (@adderley_joe) February 21, 2020
He did mate, gotta go at Arsenal, no game for 15 days, Ricki/Gordon on right, DCL & Moise up front!!!!
— Maxy (@MaxyMj3669) February 22, 2020