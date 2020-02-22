Blog Competitions English Premier League Everton fans react to latest team news vs Arsenal

22 February, 2020 English Premier League, Everton

Everton will travel to north London to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Toffees are unbeaten in their last five games in the Premier League, winning three of them.

Although Arsenal are in good form, and have won back-to-back games ahead of this match, Everton should enter the game with loads of confidence.

Ahead of the match, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that midfielder Andre Gomes is available for selection, as posted on the club’s official Twitter account.

The 26-year-old suffered from a fractured dislocation of his ankle while playing against Tottenham Hotspur in November during a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

Last week, Everton arranged a behind-closed-doors friendly at Finch Farm where Andre Gomes took part for the first time since he suffered a horrific injury against Spurs.

Gomes played the full 60 minutes of an 11-a-side match at the club’s training complex, and it seems he is not ready to return to first-team action.

Ancelotti has also confirmed that Theo Walcott is doubtful for the game, but that Bernard is fit to play.

Many Everton fans responded to the tweet posted on the club’s official account. Here are some of the selected tweets:

