Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to latest rumours about Bernard

Everton fans react to latest rumours about Bernard

4 April, 2020 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours
Bernard

Everton fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports broke out yesterday that the club are planning to offload Bernard in the summer transfer window.

According to reports from LaRoma24, Everton are looking at clubs who could take Bernard off their hands. And Serie A giants Roma have been offered the chance to sign the 27-year-old winger.

Bernard joined Everton on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 and is a hugely popular figure among the fans. The diminutive winger has scored three goals and provided two assists in the Premier League in 19 appearances this season, and has earned high praise from Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti as well.

Many Everton fans feel that Bernard is going nowhere and that it could be an agent talk to generate attention. However, there are some fans who feel that the Brazilian is inconsistent and that the club should consider an offer if the money is right.

Here are some of the selected tweets from the Everton fans:

While Carlo Ancelotti will be looking to keep his best players at the club, the Italian boss could make the cull if he manages to land players of calibre like Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez.

Everton aspire to be among the Premier League elites under Ancelotti, and the club must show their ambition by bringing in world-class players at the club who would make a huge difference to the side.

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com