Everton fans react to latest rumour about Moise Kean

Everton striker Moise Kean reportedly wants to return to Italy in the summer.
The Italy international joined the Toffees last summer from Juventus on a five-year deal. Everton reportedly paid £25m to secure his services.
However, Kean has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League.
The 20-year-old has started in only five Premier League games, and further 17 appearances have come from the bench.
Kean has scored just once and has provided two assists for the Toffees.
Probably, that is why he feels frustrated at Goodison Park, and wants to return to Italy where he expects to play regularly.
According to reports from Leggo (h/t Sport Witness), Kean is already thinking of leaving Goodison Park. However, Everton want him to stay and prove himself in the Premier League.
The report claims that Kean has a pact with Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, and as a result, he is determined to move to the Serie A club.
For that to happen Everton need to sell him. While Everton want him to stay, a move away from the club cannot be completely ruled out either.
Mino Raiola, his agent, is working hard to find a suitable solution. Ideally, cash-strapped Roma would love to sign him on loan with a view to making it permanent.
Many Everton fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after the news broke out. Some feel that Kean will become a star at Everton and the club won’t let him go easily.
He’s staying. He’s gonna be a star next season.
— Paul Albertsen (@AlbertsenPaul) April 16, 2020
Bullshit he’s already said he’s happy here
— YM13 #StayAtHome (@YeraldMina13) April 16, 2020
not buying it but wouldn't be opposed to a year loan deal
— Zombie IPTV (@IptvZombie) April 16, 2020
2 year loan, pay 100% wages an he will come back a dofferent player, still to young atm
— Danny (@DannyUTFT) April 16, 2020
Didnt he come out and tell his dad to be quiet cos he came out and said he should go back to Italy? Yet another quiet football day for the media me thinks
— Michael moran (@michaelmoran198) April 16, 2020
Only ourselves to blame. Was inevitable when he was subbed at United. Shame.
— Liam (@liam2972) April 16, 2020
Making a pact
— Shoey Mc (@ShoeyEFC1234) April 16, 2020