Everton fans react to Kurt Zouma’s performance vs Burnley

Everton cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League last night.
An own goal from Ben Mee and a Seamus Coleman strike earned the three points for Marco Silva’s side. The win takes Everton up to eighth in the table, one point behind Wolves.
The Toffees have shown great improvement in the recent weeks and Silva will be hoping to finish the season as strongly as possible.
A top seven finish would certainly be satisfactory for the fans this season. Everton were never expected to break into the top six.
It seems that the Merseyside outfit are now well versed with Silva’s methods. The players have shown improvement in the recent weeks as well. The fans will be optimistic about the next season if Everton manage to add to their squad sufficiently in the summer.
There were quite a few impressive performances out there from the Everton players and Kurt Zouma’s display caught the attention in particular.
The 24-year-old French centre back produced a dominating performance for his side and Silva should look to sign him permanently at the end of this season.
Zouma has been quite impressive for the Blues at times this season and he is only going to get better with time and experience.
Here are some of the reactions to his performance from last night.
Just got in, Blues we’re class again, not conceded at home since February, this has really set us up for a big season next year, Zouma is an absolute must buy.
— Everton Are Magic (@Efc_are_magic) May 3, 2019
Hopefully you’ll stay with us and sign on a permanent contract, you’ve been amazing this season and it would be a shame to lose you!
— Ceri Radford (@ceri_radford) May 4, 2019
If you told me last season that I would love Pickford the least out of the back 5 I’d off told you to do one… So happy with Digne and Zouma in the squad, Keane and Coleman keep getting better too…
Remeber the days of Cuco Martina and Ashley Williams 😬@EvertonBlueArmy
— Edward Hight (@edwardahight) May 3, 2019
Gotta make signing Kurt Zouma a priority in the summer, he’s unbelievable! 👊🏿
— Charlie 💥 (@CharlieFB_21) May 3, 2019
@KurtZouma Zouma mate Everton has touched you lad. You only need to hear at the end how much the fans love you. Something special is just starting to happen at Everton. Stay for the ride! 💙💙💙💙
— Scousericey (@scousericey) May 3, 2019
Zouma is the absolute must buy in the summer. So good again tonight! Get him and Gomes in early! Then go find this 20 goal striker. #summerbusiness
— Tom (@tomflynn1992) May 3, 2019