Blog Columns Site News Everton fans react to Kurt Zouma’s performance vs Burnley

Everton fans react to Kurt Zouma’s performance vs Burnley

4 May, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Everton cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League last night.

An own goal from Ben Mee and a Seamus Coleman strike earned the three points for Marco Silva’s side. The win takes Everton up to eighth in the table, one point behind Wolves.

The Toffees have shown great improvement in the recent weeks and Silva will be hoping to finish the season as strongly as possible.

A top seven finish would certainly be satisfactory for the fans this season. Everton were never expected to break into the top six.

It seems that the Merseyside outfit are now well versed with Silva’s methods. The players have shown improvement in the recent weeks as well. The fans will be optimistic about the next season if Everton manage to add to their squad sufficiently in the summer.

There were quite a few impressive performances out there from the Everton players and Kurt Zouma’s display caught the attention in particular.

The 24-year-old French centre back produced a dominating performance for his side and Silva should look to sign him permanently at the end of this season.

Zouma has been quite impressive for the Blues at times this season and he is only going to get better with time and experience.

Here are some of the reactions to his performance from last night.

 

Report: Tottenham Hotspur could sell £40million-rated Kieran Trippier whom Manchester United are keen on
Newcastle United should make a move for West Ham striker Javier Hernandez

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com