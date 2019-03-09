Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to Jordan Pickford’s display vs Newcastle

Everton crashed to a 3-2 defeat against Newcastle United in the Premier League today.

The Toffees were 2-0 up at half time but the home side played some tremendous football in the second half to secure the three points.

Marco Silva will be fuming with his side’s defending today.

Everton kept on putting unnecessary pressure on themselves with poor clearances, position and keeping.

Jordan Pickford had a good first half for the away side but he was atrocious in the second half.

The 25-year-old Everton keeper was directly responsible for a vital goal and he did give away a penalty as well.

On another day, the England international would have been sent off for his challenge on Rondon. The referee made a big mistake and it could have cost Newcastle in the end.

Everton fans are very unhappy with Jordan Pickford’s performance today and they have taken to Twitter to share their reactions.

Here are some of the tweets.

