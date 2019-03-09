Everton fans react to Jordan Pickford’s display vs Newcastle

Everton crashed to a 3-2 defeat against Newcastle United in the Premier League today.
The Toffees were 2-0 up at half time but the home side played some tremendous football in the second half to secure the three points.
Marco Silva will be fuming with his side’s defending today.
Everton kept on putting unnecessary pressure on themselves with poor clearances, position and keeping.
Jordan Pickford had a good first half for the away side but he was atrocious in the second half.
The 25-year-old Everton keeper was directly responsible for a vital goal and he did give away a penalty as well.
On another day, the England international would have been sent off for his challenge on Rondon. The referee made a big mistake and it could have cost Newcastle in the end.
Everton fans are very unhappy with Jordan Pickford’s performance today and they have taken to Twitter to share their reactions.
Here are some of the tweets.
The first was bad, this second was fucking awful from Pickford and I won’t show the 3rd it’s a fucking horror show. Silva out. pic.twitter.com/XvIhdjCwbR
— Cloggs of War (@Bluenose69) March 9, 2019
Pickford’s head was gone from the first whistle because he’s a Sunderland lad playing at Newcastle. His worst performance for the club. Woeful…
— John Merro (@johnmerro1) March 9, 2019
Jordan Pickford does this, avoids a red card, saves the penalty, and we score at the other end, I’ve never been prouder to have him as our goalkeeper #NEWEVE pic.twitter.com/c1qsdXLONA
— AdamSutton™️ (@AdamSuttonGDRC) March 9, 2019
People will no doubt blame Marco Silva for Pickford parrying a ball back into play and an offside goal.
Course they will.
— Joe | EFC Graphics (@JoeDoesDesigns) March 9, 2019
Gonna lose followers but Pickford is fucking wank I’m sorry but he’s shit scared of the toon
— futbol (@mxrganhulme7) March 9, 2019
Jordan Pickford is fucking shite. He lost us this game the dinosaur armed little twat
— Z Cars (@SignHimUp1878) March 9, 2019