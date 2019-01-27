Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to Jordan Pickford’s display vs Millwall

Everton fans react to Jordan Pickford’s display vs Millwall

27 January, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours


Everton crashed to a 3-2 defeat against Millwall in the FA Cup yesterday.

The Toffees were dumped out of the competition in the dying minutes of the game despite having led twice.

Marco Silva will be bitterly disappointed with his side’s defensive performance here.

Everton went ahead through Richarlison on the 43rd minute but the home side levelled things up four minutes later. Lee Gregory scored a looping header in the added time of the first half.

Cenk Tosun handed the visitors another lead on the 72nd minute but Millwall managed to come back into the game three minutes later through Jake Cooper.

The home side went on to win the game thanks to a dramatic 94th minute striker from Murray Wallace.

Jordan Pickford’s indecisiveness during the set pieces cost his side dearly and the fans weren’t too happy with his performance.

Everton fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 24-year-old keeper’s display last night. Here are some of the reactions.

West Ham fans react to Pedro Obiang's display vs Wimbledon
Newcastle fans react to Kenedy's display vs Watford

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com