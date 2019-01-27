Everton fans react to Jordan Pickford’s display vs Millwall

Everton crashed to a 3-2 defeat against Millwall in the FA Cup yesterday.
The Toffees were dumped out of the competition in the dying minutes of the game despite having led twice.
Marco Silva will be bitterly disappointed with his side’s defensive performance here.
Everton went ahead through Richarlison on the 43rd minute but the home side levelled things up four minutes later. Lee Gregory scored a looping header in the added time of the first half.
Cenk Tosun handed the visitors another lead on the 72nd minute but Millwall managed to come back into the game three minutes later through Jake Cooper.
The home side went on to win the game thanks to a dramatic 94th minute striker from Murray Wallace.
Jordan Pickford’s indecisiveness during the set pieces cost his side dearly and the fans weren’t too happy with his performance.
Everton fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 24-year-old keeper’s display last night. Here are some of the reactions.
What’s Pickford doing
— Dav Burns (@lyrical_mensa) January 26, 2019
30 MILLION DOWN THE DRAIN JORDON PICKFORD CONCEDES AGAIN
— alex (@_alex_efc_) January 26, 2019
Pickford again must take blame too. How often does he become indecisive and end up in no man’s land. He’s lost there.
— CJ (@cj87EFC) January 26, 2019
Im gonna totally open & honest here.
Pickford is a major problem for Everton FC.
I was all for signing him at first but after ex amount of games between the sticks he is not the answer.
Too small, too lightweight & lacks a physical presence.
— BOB ⭐🔑 (@BobStarkey3) January 26, 2019
Think Pickford and Keane are even worse. Pickford stuck to his line and Keane bottles it when the pressure is on
— John O Rourke (@toffeejohn1) January 26, 2019
Pickford error prone
Coleman Gone
Digne ok
Keane not good enough
Mina jury out
Gueye – take PSGs cash
Gomes good won’t stick around
Lookman bad tonight
Siggy not good enough
DCL – Championship player
Richarlison Good enough
Woolcott – inconsistent
Tosun – Championship player
— Warren Hayward (@TheWozmeister) January 26, 2019