Everton fans react to Jordan Pickford’s display vs Liverpool

Liverpool picked up a dramatic 1-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside Derby.
A late goal from Divock Origi sealed the points for the home side. The Belgian scored deep into injury time after an error from Jordan Pickford.
The Everton keeper helped keep Van Dijk’s misplaced shot in the game and Origi nodded in from close range.
The Toffees will be bitterly disappointed with the defeat after having played really well for most of the game. They could have got the three points themselves if the likes of Gomes and Mina had taken their chances.
Liverpool’s Sadio Mane missed a couple of great chances and Xherdan Shaqiri was stopped by Jordan Pickford.
Overall, it was an even contest and a draw would have been a fair result.
Everton fans have reacted to Jordan Pickford’s defining mistake against Liverpool in the derby game. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.
Tell you what that Pickford blunder hurts but imagine he did it in a champions league final twice instead
— smart those jeans ☭ (@EFC_Dan) December 2, 2018
Devil empties his ballbag all over a derby again,yes Pickford was at fault but no way should that sliced shot have ended up where it did
Despicable club keeps on getting obscene luck
— Markthablue38 (@markthablue38) December 2, 2018
Jordan Pickford is still a top quality, potentially world class ‘keeper.
Just ‘one of them’.
— GrandOldTeam.com (@grandoldteam) December 2, 2018
I love Pickford as much as any of us but just for tonight he’s a ginger cunt for that horrific howler
— Daniel Parry (@danielparry17) December 2, 2018
🧤 | Pickford has made a shocking mistake at the worse possible time and as Blues it will hurt for awhile. However we aren’t going to turn on one of our own players like the shite over the park we will get behind him.#UTFT pic.twitter.com/I2w6ERqnYV
— The People’s Club (@ThePeoplesCIub) December 2, 2018