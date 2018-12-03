Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to Jordan Pickford’s display vs Liverpool

Everton fans react to Jordan Pickford’s display vs Liverpool

3 December, 2018


Liverpool picked up a dramatic 1-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside Derby.

A late goal from Divock Origi sealed the points for the home side. The Belgian scored deep into injury time after an error from Jordan Pickford.

The Everton keeper helped keep Van Dijk’s misplaced shot in the game and Origi nodded in from close range.

The Toffees will be bitterly disappointed with the defeat after having played really well for most of the game. They could have got the three points themselves if the likes of Gomes and Mina had taken their chances.

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane missed a couple of great chances and Xherdan Shaqiri was stopped by Jordan Pickford.

Overall, it was an even contest and a draw would have been a fair result.

Everton fans have reacted to Jordan Pickford’s defining mistake against Liverpool in the derby game. Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter.

