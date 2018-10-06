Everton fans react to Jonjoe Kenny’s display vs Leicester

Everton secured a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Leicester City earlier today.
Goals from Richarlison and Sigurdsson sealed a much-needed win for Marco Silva’s side.
Although there were loads of positives for Everton fans today, they were particularly unhappy with Jonjoe Kenny’s display.
The young defender looked severely out of depth today and some of the Toffees faithful believe that he is not good enough to play in the Premier League.
It will be interesting to see if the young full-back can bounce back from this in the upcoming matches. He has shown previously that he has the talent to cut it at this level but he needs to add consistency to his game.
Kenny’s poor defending allowed Leicester City to get back in the game today. Sigurdsson’s wonder goal saved the day for Silva’s side in the end.
The Everton manager will need to manage the young defender carefully and taking him out of the firing line for a while could be ideal right now.
Jonjoe Kenny is crap
— Cliff (@DarkIntents1980) October 6, 2018
Jonjoe Kenny is getting bullied stop diving in
— Ryan (@Ryxn1878) October 6, 2018
fire jonjoe kenny into the sun imo
— samuel (@racetrayter) October 6, 2018
Jonjoe Kenny is not good enough! #efc
— phillip parr (@oneoverparr) October 6, 2018
Literally would rather Tony hibbert starting right back as he is now than jonjoe Kenny. He is awful.
— Max O’Collins (@MaxOCollins) October 6, 2018
Jonjoe Kenny is a league 1 footballer. Always will be as well.
— Jordan Burns (@jordanburns0712) October 6, 2018
Everton, please stop making Jonjoe Kenny touch the ball.
— Dylan McKenna (@Ctrl_Alt_Dylan) October 6, 2018
Jonjoe Kenny. Walk to Prenton Park lad, that’s your level.
— 🖕 (@LAS1878) October 6, 2018
Quick reminder that Jonjoe Kenny is not very good at soccer, but you already knew that. Smh
— Nic Nacs & Paddywax (@StachesNGlasses) October 6, 2018
The quicker Seamus Coleman is back the better, Jonjoe Kenny 💩
— Thomas McMahon (@Thomas_mcmahon1) October 6, 2018
Jonjoe Kenny done fucked up that defense on the counter tho
— Richard Problems (@DickProblems) October 6, 2018
Seen better defending in sunday league than Jonjoe Kenny’s first half display there. Absolutely shite
— Andy Rowan (@Andy_Rowan) October 6, 2018
JonJoe Kenny can not defend to save his life
— Chris (@Cookie_1878) October 6, 2018
Jonjoe Kenny is fucking atrocious. Hows he starting for us?
— Mark (@MarkBirch1988) October 6, 2018
Get the fuck out of this club jonjoe Kenny
— Mike (@EfcMikee) October 6, 2018