Everton fans react to Jonjoe Kenny's display vs Leicester

Everton fans react to Jonjoe Kenny’s display vs Leicester

6 October, 2018


Everton secured a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Leicester City earlier today.

Goals from Richarlison and Sigurdsson sealed a much-needed win for Marco Silva’s side.

Although there were loads of positives for Everton fans today, they were particularly unhappy with Jonjoe Kenny’s display.

The young defender looked severely out of depth today and some of the Toffees faithful believe that he is not good enough to play in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if the young full-back can bounce back from this in the upcoming matches. He has shown previously that he has the talent to cut it at this level but he needs to add consistency to his game.

Kenny’s poor defending allowed Leicester City to get back in the game today. Sigurdsson’s wonder goal saved the day for Silva’s side in the end.

The Everton manager will need to manage the young defender carefully and taking him out of the firing line for a while could be ideal right now.

 

