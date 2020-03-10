Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Everton fans react to John Stones transfer link

Everton fans react to John Stones transfer link

10 March, 2020 English Premier League, Everton, Manchester City, Transfer News & Rumours

Many Everton fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Manchester City defender John Stones.

According to reports from TeamTalk, Everton, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Stones from City in the summer transfer window.

Stones left Everton to join City for a reported fee of £50million in 2016. The 25-year-old has made 125 appearances for City in all competitions and has won two Premier League titles as well.

However, his performance has been below-par this season, and City are looking to offload him. The report claims that a number of defenders would be allowed to leave the club in the summer including Benjamin Mendy, Nicolas Otamendi and Stones.

Many Everton fans feel that Stones would be a good option for the Toffees. However, it will be ludicrous to pay £50m-60m for his signature. Here are some of the selected tweets:

Carlo Ancelotti would be looking to bolster Everton’s defence this summer and Stones could be an interesting option. He is vastly experienced and a very good ball-playing defender.

Moreover, he may want to return to his former club as well and play under a top-class manager like Ancelotti. Having said that, Stones has underperformed this season, and paying over £50m for him hardly makes any sense.

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com