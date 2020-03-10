Everton fans react to John Stones transfer link

Many Everton fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction to reports linking the club with a move for Manchester City defender John Stones.
According to reports from TeamTalk, Everton, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Stones from City in the summer transfer window.
Stones left Everton to join City for a reported fee of £50million in 2016. The 25-year-old has made 125 appearances for City in all competitions and has won two Premier League titles as well.
However, his performance has been below-par this season, and City are looking to offload him. The report claims that a number of defenders would be allowed to leave the club in the summer including Benjamin Mendy, Nicolas Otamendi and Stones.
Many Everton fans feel that Stones would be a good option for the Toffees. However, it will be ludicrous to pay £50m-60m for his signature. Here are some of the selected tweets:
Great player for £15m.
— Baggetun (@baggetun) March 9, 2020
He’s a £30mil player nothing more.
— UTFT 💙⚽️ (@GarethRoutledge) March 9, 2020
Lol 60 mill. Thats a free player nothing else
— Bjørnen (@Evertoningen) March 9, 2020
Would take him for £30m in a heartbeat.
— Oliver (@HibbosRightFoot) March 9, 2020
I think he is easily worth + side of 45mil. The question is do we need him. I think probably yes, anything around 50 would be a good value for money given even chris smalling is valued at 25 mil at the age of 30. Imagine Holgate and Stones.
— Sai (@gsaikrishna95) March 9, 2020
I’d have him but for £20million max
— 🚣♀️Joe (@efcjoe1) March 9, 2020
60 million 😂😂😂 I wouldn't even pay 10 for him
— Andy Francis (@andy_francis2) March 9, 2020
Haha 60m for a player who can't get in the 11 and even has a midfielder starting in front of him… Someone's smoking something at Citeh 🤪
— Lee Bielby 🇺🇸 (@SanFran_Bielski) March 9, 2020
Carlo Ancelotti would be looking to bolster Everton’s defence this summer and Stones could be an interesting option. He is vastly experienced and a very good ball-playing defender.
Moreover, he may want to return to his former club as well and play under a top-class manager like Ancelotti. Having said that, Stones has underperformed this season, and paying over £50m for him hardly makes any sense.