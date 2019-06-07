Everton fans react to John Stones’ error in England’s Nations League semifinal loss to Netherlands

Manchester City centre-back and former Everton star John Stones had a stinker as England suffered a 3-1 defeat in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League at the hands of Netherlands on Thursday night.
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford put the Three Lions into an early lead from the spot, but Gareth Southgate’s men were pegged back in the second-half as Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt scored from a corner.
The game was forced into extra-time following the 1-1 draw after 90 minutes, and as both sides sought a winner, Stones attempt to play out from the back ended up in an error that helped the Dutch retake the lead despite Jordan Pickford and Kyle Walker’s best attempts.
The City star has committed seven errors leading to goal in his six seasons in the Premier League, with four of them from his three seasons at Everton, and the other three in his first season at City after he completed a £50 million move from Goodison Park in the summer of 2016.
Stones haven’t had an error leading to goal in a while, but the costly one from yesternight got him lots of stick from fans.
Here is how some Toffees’ faithful on Twitter reacted to the mistake of their former player:
I remember that john stones alot #EFC
— Martin (@efcmartin) June 6, 2019
I’m with Carra on this one. John Stones has got a few new shiny trophies, but he hasn’t improved since leaving Everton.
— Alan Collins (@EFCCollins) June 7, 2019
Flashbacks to late Roberto Martinez’s Everton, this. Former Everton players John Stones and Ross Barkley making mistakes on the international stage. Feel sorry for Jordan Pickford, really.
— Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) June 6, 2019
I like John Stones and I still think he's a good player just hasn't gotten any better. Only a few players leave Everton and go on to be global superstars. Mainly all downhill after us. They may win a few trophies sitting on a bench but as players they're rarely the same.
— Stuey Squires (@StueySquires) June 6, 2019
And that's why John Stones was kept out of a bang average Everton team by a 48 year old Phil Jagielka
Guys an absolute fraud #ENGNED
— James (@JamesWood501) June 6, 2019
John Stones and Ross Barkley. you can take the boys out of Everton… etc.
— Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) June 6, 2019
That’s a shame for John Stones there, who threw multiple transfer requests in with us when he was only at Everton for 3 years.
— Dave Sullivan (@bittertoffee) June 6, 2019
Having flashbacks to him Cruyff turning in our own box while he has 3 defenders pressing him
— Trent Gale (@Trent_Gale17) June 7, 2019
Agree with that still making costly mistakes
— Craig Riley (@CragOnTour) June 7, 2019
Chelsea midfielder and former Everton man Ross Barkley was at fault for Netherlands’ third as his back pass to Pickford fell into the hands of Memphis Depay, and both former Goodison Park favourites definitely had a night to forget.