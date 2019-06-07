Blog Teams Everton Everton fans react to John Stones’ error in England’s Nations League semifinal loss to Netherlands

Everton fans react to John Stones’ error in England’s Nations League semifinal loss to Netherlands

7 June, 2019 English Premier League, Everton, General Football News, Manchester City, Site News

Manchester City centre-back and former Everton star John Stones had a stinker as England suffered a 3-1 defeat in the semi-final of the UEFA Nations League at the hands of Netherlands on Thursday night.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford put the Three Lions into an early lead from the spot, but Gareth Southgate’s men were pegged back in the second-half as Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt scored from a corner.

The game was forced into extra-time following the 1-1 draw after 90 minutes, and as both sides sought a winner, Stones attempt to play out from the back ended up in an error that helped the Dutch retake the lead despite Jordan Pickford and Kyle Walker’s best attempts.

The City star has committed seven errors leading to goal in his six seasons in the Premier League, with four of them from his three seasons at Everton, and the other three in his first season at City after he completed a £50 million move from Goodison Park in the summer of 2016.

Stones haven’t had an error leading to goal in a while, but the costly one from yesternight got him lots of stick from fans.

Here is how some Toffees’ faithful on Twitter reacted to the mistake of their former player:

Chelsea midfielder and former Everton man Ross Barkley was at fault for Netherlands’ third as his back pass to Pickford fell into the hands of Memphis Depay, and both former Goodison Park favourites definitely had a night to forget.

Tottenham fans react to the links with Ibrahim Sangare
Youri Tielemans comments on Tottenham interest

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Contact: adefunmo1@gmail.com